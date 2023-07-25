Yamila Rodríguez has had to deal with unnecessary online abuse for her admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, who she has tattooed on her leg along with a portrait of Diego Maradona. In the last few days, the Palmeiras player has had to tell journalists she is a fan of CR7 and “that’s it”.

For some reason fans of Lionel Messi has interpreted that her admiration for the Portuguese star is being “Anti-Messi” of which Rodríguez has suggested is not true, she has taking to social media to ask the question, what is the problem for liking one player over the other?

On Instagram Rodríguez uploaded a picture of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hugging, with a text regarding the need to clarify that she is not Anti- Messi.

Yamila Rodríguez post on Messi and Ronaldo

“The fact that I say that my inspiration and my idol is CR7 does not mean that I hate Messi, but rather that I like another player more, the one who inspired me. What is the problem? We can all like different things and that should be valid“

“Please understand that this is football, and everyone has their preferences. Highlighting one does not mean burying the other. Enough, tired, hurts.”

Argentina was defeated in their opening game of the Women’s World Cup by Italy 1-0. The team will try to bounce back against South Africa before a difficult ending to their group against Sweden in Group C.