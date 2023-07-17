The 2023 Women’s World Cup delivered an extraordinary display of skill and resilience. Teams from around the world showcased their tactical prowess and individual brilliance, captivating fans with thrilling matches. And in order to have all detail of this event, here we will tell where will take place the next edition.

The tournament witnessed standout performances from rising stars and established veterans. Teams from different continents embraced their unique playing styles, making for a captivating and unpredictable competition.

As the curtains will close on the 2023 Women’s World Cup, it will surely left a lasting impact on the global soccer landscape. It is expected that this event get unprecedented support, fueling the rise of women’s soccer.

Where will next WWC take place?

There is currently no defined venue for the next 2027 World Cup, although there are four bids and any of them could be chosen. In Conmebol, the candidates are Brazil. From Africa, South Africa is running. In UEFA, the candidates are Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany together. Finally, Concacaf presented a joint candidacy between Mexico and the United States.