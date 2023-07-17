Nigeria and Canada will face each other in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Nigeria vs Canada online free in the US on Fubo]

In the opening game of the group stage, a highly anticipated matchup awaits as Canada, one of the top contenders, takes the field. Eager to kickstart their journey with a win, Canada aim to secure a victory that would propel them towards the round of 16. However, standing in their way are Nigeria, a team determined to spring a surprise on the formidable Canadian side.

Recognizing the challenges that lie ahead in their tough group, Nigeria understand the significance of every game and each point they can accumulate. As a result, they will strive to deliver a commendable performance and, at the very least, secure a point in this crucial Matchday 1 encounter.

When will Nigeria vs Canada be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage between Nigeria and Canada will be played this Thursday, July 20 at 11:30 PM (ET).

Nigeria vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 PM

CT: 10:30 PM

MT: 9:30 PM

PT: 8:30 PM

How to watch Nigeria vs Canada in the US

This Matchday 1 game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage between Nigeria and Canada be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW.