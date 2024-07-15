USWNT play against Costa Rica in a 2024 international friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about game time, broadcast details, and streaming options to stay connected to all the action.

The USWNT is set to face Costa Rica in a 2024 international friendly, promising an exciting clash. Don’t miss any of the action—catch the game live via streaming or traditional TV in the USA. Stay tuned for a comprehensive preview of this thrilling matchup.

[Watch USWNT vs Costa Rica live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Team USA are gearing up for their next challenge following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mexico, courtesy of a goal from Sophia Olivia Smith. The American squad is back in action, prepping for another friendly, this time against one of the toughest teams in CONCACAF: Costa Rica.

While the U.S. have momentum on their side, Costa Rica hasn’t played in over a month, potentially putting them at a disadvantage. However, this match presents a golden opportunity for Costa Rica to measure up against one of the world’s best, and they are determined to make the most of it.

When will the USWNT vs Costa Rica match be played?

USWNT are gearing up to take on Costa Rica in an international friendly this Tuesday, July 16, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM (ET).

Olivia Moultrie, Sophia Smith, Midge Purce and Lynn Williams of United States – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

USWNT vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch USWNT vs Costa Rica in the USA

Catch the excitement of the international friendly as the USWNT takes on Costa Rica, streaming live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Fans can also tune in via Universo, Telemundo, TNT, TrueTV, and Max for all the action.