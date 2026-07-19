2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony: Who is performing? Post Malone and more

Post Malone headlines the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony, but he's not the only global star set to take the stage before the biggest match in soccer.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to conclude with more than just the crowning of a new champion. Before the final kicks off at New York New Jersey Stadium, FIFA will stage a star-studded closing ceremony celebrating the 39-day journey.

Headlined by Post Malone, the pre-match show will blend music, entertainment and soccer in one of the biggest spectacles of the competition. The ceremony will feature a lineup that extends well beyond the Grammy-nominated singer.

Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Hudson are all scheduled to perform. However, they won’t be the only stars in attendance, as several other celebrities are also set to appear, including Tom Cruise.

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What artists are performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony?

Post Malone will headline the musical performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony, joined by Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini. The last two are the artists behind “Desire“, FIFA’s official anthem.

Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The four music stars are the confirmed singers who will take the stage before the World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium, as FIFA closes out the tournament with a pre-match entertainment show.

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Malone, the nine-time diamond-certified artist, will perform ahead of kickoff, adding another major global stage to a career that has included chart-topping hits such as “Circles”, “Sunflower”, “Rockstar” and “Congratulations”.

FIFA described his appearance as a centerpiece of the celebration that will combine soccer, culture and entertainment before the World Cup trophy is lifted. The ceremony is scheduled to begin 90 minutes before the game.

In addition to those four music stars, Jennifer Hudson is also part of the event. However, she will not perform during the closing ceremony itself, having been selected instead to sing the United States national anthem before kickoff.