Arsenal vs Betis: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Club Friendly game on August 5, 2026

Arsenal and Real Betis face off at Aviva Stadium in a marquee preseason friendly as both clubs continue fine-tuning their squads ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Find out how to watch the action live in the United States.

Match Summary Match Arsenal vs. Betis Tournament Club Friendly Date Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network, FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Arsenal vs Real Betis in the USA

The match will air on CBS Sports Network and FOX Deportes in the United States. Fans can also stream the game on FOX One, while Fubo subscribers can watch the broadcast through the platform.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Real Betis for free?

Eligible new subscribers can watch the game through Fubo‘s free trial, which currently offers up to a 5-day free trial for new customers. This allows eligible users to stream the match without paying immediately.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Arsenal continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season with a high-profile meeting against Real Betis at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The friendly comes at an important stage of the Gunners’ summer schedule, following their preseason opener against Girona and ahead of meetings with Borussia Dortmund and Como, before they take on Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on August 16.

For Mikel Arteta, every minute is valuable as he looks to build rhythm, integrate new signings, and have his squad ready to defend the Premier League title.

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Christos Tzolis of Arsenal FC looks on during the pre-season friendly match (Source: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Real Betis also view the match as one of the biggest tests of their preseason. Manuel Pellegrini‘s side has enjoyed a strong start to the summer and will use the clash against the reigning Premier League champions to measure its progress before returning to Spain for the final stretch of preparations.

It will also be the first-ever meeting between Arsenal and Real Betis, adding extra intrigue to a fixture that gives both clubs the chance to evaluate their tactical shape and squad depth against elite European opposition before competitive soccer resumes.

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What time is the Arsenal vs Real Betis match?

The match kicks off on Wednesday, August 5, at 2:30 PM ET. Here are the kickoff times across the United States:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:30 PM

Central Time (CT): 1:30 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 12:30 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:30 AM