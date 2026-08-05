Why was Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis delayed at 2026 Leagues Cup?

Matchday 1 game between Inter Miami and Atletico San Luis in the 2026 Leagues Cup has been put on hold during the second half at Nu Stadium.

Nearing the 70th minute of the matchup between Inter Miami and Atletico San Luis in the 2026 Leagues Cup, the referee instructed both teams to head to the tunnel and locker rooms. A weather delay is now in effect because of lightning in the area.

Under Leagues Cup regulations, if lightning is detected in the vicinity of the stadium, play must be suspended while players and fans seek shelter. If conditions improve, the match can resume after a 30-minute delay. However, with heavy rain pouring down in Miami, the stoppage could last even longer.

Lionel Messi had scored a brace—his first since the 2026 World Cup—but play was suspended with a little more than 20 minutes remaining in regulation, as the Herons held a 4-2 lead over Atletico San Luis.

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We are under a weather delay at Nu Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/F7Rt7QIRqF — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 6, 2026

Familiar sight

Fans in the United States are already accustomed to these types of delays, especially during the summer and in cities like Miami. However, not many saw this coming, as the game between the Herons and Tuneros began under pleasant weather. In the blink of an eye, dark clouds rolled over Nu Stadium in the second half, and it started raining cats and dogs.

The weather protocols came into play several times during the 2026 World Cup, leading to lengthy delays in multiple matches. The 2026 Leagues Cup has been no different. It may catch Liga MX fans by surprise, but for MLS supporters, this is nothing new.

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Back in action

Fortunately, the weather delay lasted about as long as initially expected. The storm was only temporary, and after a 20-minute break, the players returned to the pitch to warm up. Half an hour after play was suspended, the match resumed.

Keep an eye on Miami’s weather moving forward

Inter Miami will host its upcoming Leagues Cup matches against Monterrey and Leon on Aug. 8 and 12. With the forecast calling for more rain and thunderstorms in Magic City over the coming week, this is something to keep an eye on, as more weather delays could be in store.