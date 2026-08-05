Why isn’t Luis Suarez playing today for Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis in 2026 Leagues Cup Matchday 1?

As Inter Miami make their 2026 Leagues Cup debut against Atletico San Luis at home in Nu Stadium, Luis Suarez will have to watch the action from the stands.

Luis Suarez will not only miss Inter Miami’s 2026 Leagues Cup debut against Atletico San Luis. In fact, the Uruguayan striker will be unavailable for the entire tournament as he must serve a six-game suspension in the cross MLS-Liga MX cup.

Suarez received the lengthy suspension after the 2025 Leagues Cup Final. Following the final whistle and Seattle’s 3-0 rout of Inter Miami, tempers flared between the two sides. Suarez, however, crossed the line when he spat at a Sounders staff member.

Tournament organizers handed him a six-game suspension, which he will begin serving in the 2026 edition. As a result, he won’t play against Atletico San Luis in Matchday 1 of the round robin. As a matter of fact, Suarez won’t play any game in this tournament. On the other hand, Lionel Messi is expected to play for Inter Miami against Atletico San Luis, in a game he will have big responsibilities.

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Suarez will be suspended for entire 2026 Leagues Cup

Because Suarez was handed a six-game ban and Inter Miami would play a maximum of six matches by reaching the final, the veteran striker is set to miss the entire 2026 Leagues Cup. If Inter Miami are eliminated before the final, then Suarez will have to serve the remaining games of his suspension in the 2027 Leagues Cup.

Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF.

Without him, the Herons will need several key players to step up and fill the void. Chief among them is Messi, who will need to be the driving force behind Inter Miami—as he usually is—throughout the tournament.

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Reports suggest Inter Miami may appeal the decision and hope to have part of the suspension reduced, but Suarez’s actions were egregious, and it doesn’t appear the Leagues Cup’s governing body will reverse its decision.

More troubles for Inter Miami

Not only will the Herons be without Suarez for—as things stand—the entire Leagues Cup, but they may also have trouble replacing him. German Berterame would be the top option to fill the No. 9 role, but he has yet to be cleared following the scary injury he suffered during an MLS match against CF Montréal.

The Argentine-Mexican had to leave the field in an ambulance and has yet to return to the lineup. Head coach Guillermo Hoyos admitted Berterame is “days away” from returning to action, but whether he will be available for the upcoming Leagues Cup matches remains to be seen.

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Without Suarez and Berterame, Mateo Silvetti may be the leading candidate to start at striker. Another option would be to deploy Tadeo Allende or Telasco Segovia in a more advanced role, but neither is a natural No. 9. For the time being, however, Hoyos and Inter Miami must make do with what they have.