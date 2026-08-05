Video: Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami vs Atletico San Luis in Leagues Cup, first brace since 2026 World Cup

Despite the heartbreak at the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi is back to his scoring ways for Inter Miami, finding the back of the net twice in the debut at the 2026 Leagues Cup.

Every time Inter Miami need a hero, Lionel Messi makes his presence felt. For the first time since returning after the 2026 World Cup, the Argentine ace has scored for the Herons. Thanks to an incredible volley and a patient execution, the No. 10 has scored a brace against Atletico San Luis in the 2026 Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami had conceded an early goal to Atletico San Luis, as David Rodriguez caught the defense by surprise with a header to defeat Rocco Rios-Novo. However, it didn’t take long for the Herons to react.

Messi delivers once again. ⚽



Miami’s 10 opens his #LeaguesCup2026 account with his 13th goal in Leagues Cup history! 🐐



Watch now @InterMiamiCF vs. @AtletideSanLuis on Apple TV 📺https://t.co/tms3b61AW0 pic.twitter.com/3lSQGXCMKv — Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) August 5, 2026

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Noah Allen whipped a mid-height cross that found none other than Messi, who connected with an effective volley to get the ball past Andres Sanchez and bring the Herons level. Once again, Messi looked an extremely difficult shot look easy.

If anyone questioned whether Messi would play against Atletico San Luis, he made sure to make an immediate impact. Late in the first half, Messi added another goal to his tally, giving the Herons a 3-1 lead. Not only that, but left back Allen recorded a hat trick of assists. Messi got an assist of the own in the last play of the first half, as Micael scored his team’s fourth of the night so far.

But wait, there's more! 💥



Messi scores his second goal of the first half vs. San Luis 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vCmwoydGkF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 6, 2026

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Leagues Cup suits Messi

With his goal against Atletico San Luis on Matchday 1 of the 2026 Leagues Cup, Messi has extended his form in the cross MLS-Liga MX tournament. The Herons’ star is now up to 14 goals in the Leagues Cup.

Messi scored 10 goals in his debut campaign in 2023, leading Inter Miami (then coached by Gerardo Martino) to the first title in franchise history. In 2024, he didn’t play because of injury, while he scored two goals in four games during the 2025 Leagues Cup.

Now, he’s already up to two goals in one appearance. With Messi back among the goals, Inter Miami have reason to dream of a second Leagues Cup title.

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Messi’s goals for Inter Miami

Not only is Messi a goal-scoring guarantee in the Leagues Cup, he keeps scoring in bunches for the Herons. Since his move to the Magic City, Messi has scored 92 goals for Inter Miami. Moreover, he registers 52 assists for South Florida’s MLS club.