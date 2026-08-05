Rams work out Aaron Donald: When was the DT’s last NFL game?

The Los Angeles Rams brought Aaron Donald around for a private workout ahead of the 2026 NFL season, which should put the rest of the league on notice.

As if the Los Angeles Rams weren’t favorites enough to win Super Bowl LXI, Aaron Donald worked out with the team hinting towards a potential return to NFL action. Although Donald retired after the 2023 NFL season, he has been considering a return to activity.

Donald’s last game in the NFL came during the 2023 NFL playoffs. The unstoppable defensive lineman hung up his cleats after the Detroit Lions eliminated the Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 14, 2024. Donald finished the game with three total tackles (one solo) and no sacks.

That was Detroit’s first postseason win in 32 years and Donald’s final NFL game. Two years later, however, Donald (35) could be back in the league, and the Rams could be seeking revenge in ways that once seemed impossible.

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