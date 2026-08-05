FIFA reportedly deny rumors of Gianni Infantino promising 2030 World Cup final to Morocco

FIFA has stepped in to clear the air amid growing speculation that President Gianni Infantino promised Morocco it would host the 2030 World Cup final.

Not even a month has passed since the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, and FIFA already has its hands full. Not only is President Gianni Infantino under heavy scrutiny after being forced to abandon his commercial proposal for the World Cup, but the organization of the 2030 tournament is also raising eyebrows.

As FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino learned in 2026, having multiple countries co-host a World Cup comes with its fair share of pros and cons. Amid speculation that Infantino promised Morocco it would host the 2030 World Cup final, soccer’s governing body stepped in to clear the air with a firm statement.

“It is false and misleading to claim the FIFA President has made any promise in relation to hosting the FIFA World Cup 2030 Final,” FIFA’s statement read, according to reporter Ben Jacobs. “A decision will be made by FIFA in due course.”

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The 2030 World Cup is already causing trouble

All in all, the 2026 World Cup was a success, and FIFA will repeat the formula four years from now. In 2030, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will co-host soccer‘s biggest tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

In addition, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay are expected to host one—maybe more, maybe none at all—group-stage match each to commemorate the first-ever World Cup in 1930, which was hosted and won by Uruguay after defeating Argentina 4-2 in the final. Paraguay’s inclusion stems from its status as the headquarters of CONMEBOL, the only continental confederation in existence a century ago.

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However, spreading matches across such a vast geographic area will create more headaches than relief for Infantino and FIFA. Among the three main co-hosts—Spain, Portugal, and Morocco—there is already friction, as each would like to host the final.

Morocco digs its heels in

According to Ben Jacobs of talkSPORT, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) has acknowledged holding talks with Infantino about staging the final in Casablanca. Spain, meanwhile, wants the final to be played in Madrid—or any other city provided it’s in the Bull’s Skin.

Considering UEFA’s recent boycott threat toward FIFA, this could become another source of tension leading up to the tournament. It may all prove to be another challenge for Infantino and FIFA to navigate—and one that exceeds their reach.

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Soccer’s governing body may have created a problem for itself by selecting those three nations to co-host the 2030 World Cup. Still, there is plenty of time before the tournament, and much can change before a final decision is made on where the 2030 World Cup final will be held.