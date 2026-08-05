Elias Pettersson’s practice sighting in Kings’ facility brings bittersweet news for Canucks

Elias Pettersson was spotted training with other NHL players at the Los Angeles Kings' practice facilities, which brought up a double-edged dilemma for the Vancouver Canucks.

There’s still a long way to go before the 2026-27 NHL season, but the Vancouver Canucks could benefit from every extra rep they can get. Thus, learning that Elias Pettersson has been practicing on the ice during the summer is a pleasant sight, even if he did so at the Los Angeles Kings’ practice facility in El Segundo, California.

According to a report from Canucks Army, Pettersson joined San Jose Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli as well as players from the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets for an on-ice session at Toyota Sports Performance Center, the Kings’ practice rink.

Seeing Pettersson take part in hockey drills well ahead of training camp and the NHL preseason is encouraging for the Canucks. Especially after so much speculation surrounded his form upon arriving at camp in previous years. However, the fact that he had to be in Los Angeles to get offseason work done should raise eyebrows in Vancouver.

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Canucks are bitten once more by lack of facility

The Canucks don’t have a practice facility, and despite a recent project to build one in Vancity, that will remain the case for some time. From a pessimistic standpoint, these offseason workouts with players from different teams and at a divisional rival’s facility could lead Pettersson to consider a change of scenery. And it’s not like Vancouver currently has much to offer its players.

Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks at NHL All Star.

The recent front-office overhaul may buy the Canucks time, but they must have results to show for it. Pettersson’s contract includes a no-movement clause (NMC), meaning that if he demands a trade, he will be in full control of where he goes.

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The Canucks must be aware of what the Detroit Red Wings are going through with Dylan Larkin’s trade request and realize they can’t afford a similar situation.

Canucks are giving rest of the NHL an advantage

All in all, the Canucks have reason to be pleased with what Pettersson is doing in the offseason, but they can’t afford to take their eyes off the situation. If the Canucks had a practice facility, perhaps players from other clubs would use it during the summer.

In the long run, that could give Vancouver some soft power and potentially lure players to consider joining the hockey franchise in British Columbia. They would be treading awfully close to tampering, but it’s a sort of accepted practice and one that every team can take advantage of.

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One can only imagine Vancouver-area talents like Connor Bedard or Macklin Celebrini practicing at the Canucks’ rink during the summer when they return home. Sure, they would sport their teams’ jerseys and helmets, but they would also become more familiar with the organization and its facilities. In the long run, it could yield dividends.

Unfortunately for the Canucks, such a practice facility is only a rendering for the foreseeable future. Thus, they must settle for the fact that Pettersson is putting in the work during the offseason—even though he is doing so on the home ice of a divisional rival while connecting with players from other clubs who can vouch for how great it is to have a facility available 24/7.