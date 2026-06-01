Back-to-back world champions: How many countries have won consecutive World Cups?

From Brazil to Argentina, several soccer giants have chased immortality on the FIFA World Cup stage. But repeating as champions is one of the sport’s toughest challenges—few nations have come close to achieving it.

Winning a FIFA World Cup is the ultimate achievement in international soccer. Defending that title four years later, against a new generation of contenders and the weight of enormous expectations, is an entirely different challenge.

Throughout the tournament’s nearly century-long history, some of the sport’s greatest teams have tried to repeat as champions, but very few have managed to stay on top of the world twice in a row.

Only two countries have ever won consecutive FIFA World Cups. As Argentina prepares to defend the crown it lifted in Qatar 2022, the conversation around back-to-back world champions has returned to the spotlight.

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Which countries have won back-to-back FIFA World Cups?

Only Italy and Brazil have won consecutive FIFA World Cups. In nearly 100 years of tournament history, just two nations have successfully defended their world title.

Giancarlo Antognoni of Italy scores the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup Finals 1978 Qualifying Match (Source: Don Morley/Getty Images)

Italy became the first team to achieve the feat after winning the 1934 World Cup on home soil and repeating as champions in France four years later. Led by legendary coach Vittorio Pozzo, the Azzurri defeated Czechoslovakia in the 1934 final and Hungary in the 1938 championship match.

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Brazil joined that exclusive club two decades later. The Selecao captured the 1958 World Cup in Sweden behind a breakout performance from a 17-year-old Pele, then successfully defended the trophy in Chile in 1962 despite him suffering an early tournament injury.

Garrincha emerged as Brazil’s star during that title run and helped secure a 3-1 victory over Czechoslovakia in the final. Several countries have come close to matching that achievement, including Argentina and France.

Has any country come close to winning consecutive World Cups?

Yes! Argentina, Brazil and France all reached the World Cup final while trying to defend their title but fell one win short of repeating as champions.

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Argentina nearly joined Italy and Brazil after winning the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Diego Maradona‘s team returned to the final in 1990 but lost 1-0 to West Germany in Rome.

Diego Maradona celebrates qualification after the FIFA World Cup Finals 1994 Qualifying Play-Off Second Leg Match (Source: Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images)

Brazil faced a similar situation after winning the 1994 World Cup in the United States. The Selecao advanced to the 1998 final in Paris, hoping to become the first nation to win back-to-back titles on two separate occasions. Instead, France earned a dominant 3-0 victory behind Zinedine Zidane.

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The most recent near miss came from France. After lifting the trophy in Russia in 2018, Didier Deschamps‘ squad returned to the final in Qatar in 2022. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick, but Argentina prevailed on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Those examples underline how difficult it is to remain at the top of international soccer across two consecutive World Cup cycles. More than six decades have passed since Brazil became the last team to defend its crown successfully.

Which nation has won the most FIFA World Cups?

Brazil has won more FIFA World Cups than any other nation, with five titles. The Selecao remains the most successful team in tournament history. Their championships came in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

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Ronaldo of Brazil celebrates scoring the winning goal during the FIFA World Cup Finals 2002 Semi-Final match (Source: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Those title-winning teams featured some of the greatest players ever, including Pele, Garrincha, Romario, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Germany and Italy rank second with four World Cup titles each, while Argentina moved into third place with three championships after winning the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Brazil also owns another unique World Cup record. The South American giant is the only nation to have appeared in every edition of the FIFA World Cup since the competition began in 1930.

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Which teams have reached consecutive World Cup finals?

Five nations have reached consecutive FIFA World Cup finals: Italy, Brazil, the Netherlands, Argentina and France. While only Italy and Brazil managed to win back-to-back titles, each of those countries produced generations capable of returning to soccer’s biggest stage in consecutive tournaments.

Italy was the first nation to achieve the feat, reaching the finals in 1934 and 1938. The Azzurri won both tournaments, defeating Czechoslovakia and Hungary to become the first team to successfully defend the World Cup title.

Kylian Mbappe of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

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Brazil followed with consecutive finals in 1958 and 1962, defeating Sweden and Czechoslovakia to lift the trophy both times. The Selecao later put together another remarkable run by reaching three straight World Cup finals in 1994, 1998 and 2002.

The Netherlands became the next nation to reach back-to-back finals. Led by the legendary Johan Cruyff in 1974 and featuring another talented squad in 1978, the Dutch fell short on both occasions, losing to West Germany and Argentina, respectively.

Argentina joined the list after reaching consecutive finals in 1986 and 1990. Inspired by Diego Maradona, La Albiceleste defeated West Germany in Mexico City to win the 1986 World Cup before losing a rematch against the Germans four years later in Rome.

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France is the most recent team to accomplish the feat. After winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Les Bleus returned to the final in Qatar in 2022. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick in one of the greatest finals in tournament history.