Mexico reveal final 2026 World Cup roster: Ochoa set to share record with Messi, Ronaldo

Guillermo Ochoa prepares to share a record with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup after Mexico make their official squad list.

Mexico have revealed their 26-player roster for the 2026 World Cup, a tournament they will co-host alongside the United States and Canada. One of the most striking headlines from the announcement is the presence of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who is preparing to share a historic record with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The inclusion of Guillermo Ochoa in the squad for Mexico ahead of the 2026 World Cup marks a major milestone in his career. With this tournament, the goalkeeper will reach his sixth World Cup appearance, joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who will also have competed in six consecutive editions since 2006.

On Saturday, during the friendly matchup against Australia at the Rose Bowl where they won 1-0, Guillermo Ochoa played again for El Tri after a 561-day absence, coming on as a substitute in the second half. His return was closely watched by both the coaching staff and the fans, following a prolonged period without participation in official matches for the squad.

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The official 26-man squad list

There are no surprises in El Vasco’s 26-man squad, although Guillermo Ochoa’s inclusion in goal stands out. Among the surprise call-ups are Carlos Acevedo, Obed Vargas, Armando Gonzalez, Alvaro Fidalgo, and Gilberto Mora, who managed to recover from pubalgia that affected him at the start of 2026.

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico

Goalkeepers:

Guillermo Ochoa (AEL Limassol), Raul Tala Rangel (Chivas), and Carlos Acevedo (Santos).

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Defenders:

Jorge Sanchez (PAOK), Israel Reyes (America), Cesar Montes (Lokomotiv), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Edson Alvarez (Fenerbahce), Jesus Gallardo (Toluca), and Mateo Chavez (AZ Alkmaar).

Midfielders:

Luis Romo (Chivas), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Brian Gutierrez (Chivas), Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), Alvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis), Obed Vargas (Atletico de Madrid), Orbelin Pineda (AEK), and Luis Chavez (Dinamo Moscow).

Forwards:

Alexis Vega (Toluca), Cesar Chino Huerta (Anderlecht), Armando Hormiga Gonzalez (Chivas), Guillermo Memote Martinez (Pumas), Roberto Piojo Alvarado (Chivas), Julian Quinones (Al Qadisiya), Raul Jimenez (Fulham), and Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan).

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With these 26 players, Mexico will look to make history in their home World Cup, aiming to reach beyond the famous fifth game. The combination of experience, youth, and international talent will be key for Javier Aguirre and his group to advance as far as possible in the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico’s 2026 World Cup schedule

Mexico will be in charge of getting the ball rolling in the 2026 World Cup. El Tri will inaugurate the World Cup at home by hosting South Africa on June 11, while a week later, they will travel to Guadalajara to face South Korea.

Group stage activity for Mexico will come to an end on Wednesday, June 24, once again in the Mexican capital and this time against Czechia in a matchup that could ultimately define the leadership of Group A.