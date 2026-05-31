Lionel Messi’s Argentina meet 2026 World Cup debut opponents as Algeria reveal final squad

Argentina have marked their calendars for June 16th, which is when they’ll do their 2026 World Cup debut. However, more information about the match has fallen into Lionel Messi and company, as their rivals for said game, Algeria, have revealed which players are attending the tournament.

Some big-time names have been called for Algeria, including goalkeeper Luca Zidane, and midfielders Nabil Bentaleb, Houssem Aouar and forwards Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri.

It won’t be an easy debut for Lionel Messi and Argentina. However, they also lost in their 2022 World Cup debut only to come back and win the whole tournament. While they want to avoid that same scenario, Algeria will pose a real challenge for the defending champions.

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Algeria’s style is a beautiful brand of soccer

Algeria’s soccer players have one thing in common: they are very technical and great with the ball on their feet. They are very educated in the buildup and will absolutely punish the defense if given space.

🚨🇩🇿 OFFICIAL: Algeria squad for the 2026 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/MBge4N0Oly — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2026

Hence, Argentina will have to be very careful when defending. As the saying goes, “the best defense is a great offense,” and that might be the case here. As long as you keep Algeria defending instead of controlling the tempo of the game, the better the chances of beating them.

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Algeria’s goal for 2026 World Cup

Sharing Group J of the 2026 World Cup with Argentina, Austria, and Jordan, it’s not exactly an easy group to go through to the next round. Still, Algeria should see it as an opportunity to qualify. In fact, Austria and Algeria are almost at the same level in the FIFA Rankings.

Austria are ranked 24th before the World Cup, while Algeria are just below at 29. Hence, their level is basically the same. They will fight to get that second spot, or at least qualify as one of the best third places. As for Jordan, they’re ranked 63 in the globe.