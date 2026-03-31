Italy tell coach Gennaro Gattuso they want him to stay despite missing 2026 World Cup

Gennaro Gattuso couldn’t get the job done as Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a penalty shootout loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA playoffs. Even so, the federation isn’t removing him from the role.

“I’ve asked Gennaro Gattuso to stay and continue,” Italian Federation president Gabriele Gravina said after Italy’s heartbreaking loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina, via Fabrizio Romano on X.

The coach also addressed the media after the game but didn’t talk about his future. Instead, Gattuso only lamented Italy’s World Cup exit, claiming the entire team was ‘hurt’ by the result.

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When does Gennaro Gattuso’s Italy contract expire?

When Italy hired Gattuso as head coach in June 2025, The Guardian reported that he was signing a one-year contract, culminating in a potential 2026 World Cup participation.

With Italy once again watching the tournament from home, it remains to be seen whether Gattuso will remain on the touchline. The Italian Federation may have the intention to run things back, but will the coach be interested in doing so after this failure?

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Gennaro Gattuso’s bold promise resurfaces as Italy misses 2026 World Cup

In October 2025, Gattuso went as far as promising that he would flee Italy if the national team missed the World Cup with him at the helm.

“I’ll take credit if I manage to achieve the goal, otherwise I’ll go and live far away from Italy,” Gattuso said in October 2025. “I’m already a bit far away [living in Marbella, Spain], I’ll go even farther. The consequence is that, I’m aware of it.”

Gattuso’s comments came after a 3-0 win over Israel. Back then, Italy were riding on a four-game winning streak and had secured a spot in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifying playoffs.

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Eventually, Italy fell short again, becoming the first World Cup-winning nation to miss three consecutive editions of the tournament.

Gattuso’s legacy in Italy

This is obviously a huge stain in Gattuso’s managerial career, though it doesn’t erase what he accomplished as a player with the national team. After all, he played a key role in Italy’s 2006 World Cup win.

That may explain why, even after an extremely disappointing result, the Italian Federation wants to give the Azzurri legend another chance.