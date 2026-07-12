England vs Argentina: Is Jude Bellingham suspended for 2026 World Cup semifinal?

England's dramatic victory over Norway secured a historic World Cup semifinal against Argentina, but many fans were left wondering whether Jude Bellingham would be suspended.

Jude Bellingham played a key role in helping England eliminate Norway in extra time and reach the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. The midfielder has scored six goals as the leader of the team alongside Harry Kane.

The Three Lions now face a historic challenge against Argentina and Lionel Messi in the semifinal in Atlanta. England have reached the World Cup semifinals for the fourth time in their history, making this one of the most important matches for the national team in recent decades.

Before the match against Erling Haaland and Norway, one of the major concerns for England was whether Bellingham would avoid suspension due to yellow-card accumulation.

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Is Jude Bellingham suspended for England vs Argentina?

No. Jude Bellingham is not suspended for England’s semifinal against Argentina. The midfielder did not receive a yellow card during the quarterfinal against Norway.

Although he had been carrying a previous yellow card, the World Cup’s disciplinary rules mean that yellow cards are reset before the semifinals. As a result, Bellingham will be available to play against Argentina without any suspension concerns.

Why was there concern about suspension for Jude Bellingham?

Jude Bellingham entered the quarterfinal against Norway with a prior yellow card, which meant another booking could have put his availability for the semifinal at risk under the tournament’s accumulation rules.

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England supporters and the coaching staff were therefore watching closely to see whether the midfielder could get through the match without being cautioned. By avoiding a yellow card, Bellingham not only remained available for the semifinal but also enters the match against Argentina with a clean disciplinary slate.

What did Jude Bellingham say about possible suspension for England vs Argentina?

After the match, Jude Bellingham explained that his mother had been reminding him throughout the week to be careful with his behavior and tackles. A surprising statement.

“My mom was telling me all week to watch my language and watch my tackles. Watch my face, watch my emotions. I think she drilled into me all week about being careful of that yellow card. I got through it.”