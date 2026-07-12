Roy Keane fires back at Erling Haaland’s father over critical referee remarks following England-Norway clash

Following Norway's elimination, Manchester United legend Roy Keane stole the headlines by firing a blunt, public shot at Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, reigniting one of the most bitter, decades-long feuds in soccer history.

The high-stakes fallout from England’s dramatic World Cup triumph over Norway has spilled far beyond the pitch, igniting a fiery war of words between Erling Haaland’s father, Alfie Haaland, and Manchester United legend Roy Keane over the match’s heavily scrutinized officiating.

“Will he even remember the game? He always seems to be drinking alcohol at matches. If you’ve had a drink, you see the game differently. The push was a push. You can argue about some decisions, but you can’t say the referee cost Norway the game,” Keane said on the Stick to Football podcast, taking a direct, personal swipe at the elder Haaland‘s post-match grievances.

Alfie Haaland had publicly lambasted the refereeing crew following a chaotic match defined by high-stakes flashpoints, including a bizarre sequence where the ball reportedly deflected off an aerial Spidercam cable, a viral conspiracy theory that ultimately forced FIFA to issue a formal public clarification.

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Even England manager Thomas Tuchel conceded his squad caught a massive break, openly labeling the Three Lions’ performance as “lucky” and expressing immense dissatisfaction with their overall form. However, when asked about his manager’s critical assessment, England star Jude Bellingham offered a visibly indifferent, “whatever” response, fueling immediate speculation of locker room friction despite advancing.

Alfie Haaland posing for a portrait.

The history between Keane and Haaland

The bitter rivalry began in September 1997 when Keane ruptured his ACL while attempting to trip Alf-Inge Haaland during a Manchester United match against Leeds. Believing the Irishman was merely diving to win a penalty, Haaland stood directly over the grounded, agonized midfielder and aggressively mocked him for feigning the injury, an act of perceived disrespect that Keane harbored for nearly four years.

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The feud reached its boiling point in April 2001 during a highly charged Manchester derby, where Keane executed a pre-meditated, knee-high horror challenge that slammed his studs straight into Haaland’s leg.

Keane was immediately sent off, but before leaving the pitch, he stood over the injured Norwegian to hurl explicit insults, later admitting in his autobiography that the brutal tackle was deliberate, cold-blooded revenge for the humiliation he suffered back in 1997.

Norway fans scapegoat Alexander Sorloth following brutal elimination

Beyond the refereeing drama, heartbroken Norwegian supporters have directed a massive wave of fury toward veteran forward Alexander Sorloth. The striker has faced an avalanche of online backlash following a botched counterattack that squandered a potential game-ending second goal for Norway.

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Sorloth was heavily criticized across social media for calling his own number rather than sliding a pass to a completely unmarked Erling Haaland for an easy tap-in. All eyes are now on the forward to see how he addresses the intense public scrutiny and the costly mental error that helped end his nation’s World Cup run.