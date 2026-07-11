Who, when, and where is England playing next in 2026 World Cup semifinals?

England is back in the World Cup semifinals after defeating Norway, setting up another major test in its quest for a second world title.

England has secured its place in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Norway in the quarterfinals. The victory marks the fourth time in England’s history that the Three Lions have reached the World Cup semifinals, following previous appearances in 1966, 1990, 2018, and now 2026.

After advancing through a demanding quarterfinal in Miami, England now turns its attention to a potential blockbuster semifinal against one of the strongest remaining teams in the tournament.

With a place in the final at stake, England will be aiming to take the next step and move closer to winning its second World Cup title. These are all the details ahead of the long awaited game.

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Who will England play in the semifinals?

England will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Argentina and Switzerland in the semifinals. If Argentina advances, England would face a blockbuster clash featuring Lionel Messi and another chapter in the long-standing rivalry between the two nations.

If Switzerland advances, England would instead meet a disciplined and dangerous European opponent that has already shown its ability to compete with top teams during the tournament.

When will England play in the semifinals?

England’s semifinal match is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15. The Three Lions will have three days of rest following their quarterfinal victory over Norway, which was played in extreme heat and humidity in Miami. This recovery period will be important for Thomas Tuchel’s squad as they prepare for one of the most significant matches of the tournament.

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Where will England play the semifinal?

England will play its semifinal match in Atlanta. The match will be held in a stadium with a roof, which means weather conditions are not expected to be a major factor for the Three Lions.