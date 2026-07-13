How old was Lionel Messi the last time England faced Argentina at a World Cup?

Lionel Messi didn't have the chance to play against England in that 2002 match, as he had not yet turned professional.

Lionel Messi was only 14 years old and didn’t play when Argentina faced England in the 2002 World Cup. Fast forward to the 2026 edition, and the two powerhouses are set to clash in the semifinals with Messi playing for the first time against the Three Lions.

During that June 7, 2002 match, Messi was just a few weeks shy of his 15th birthday (born June 24, 1987) and was developing as a youth academy player in Barcelona’s famous La Masia.

Messi had to watch his national team suffer a tough loss. England defeated Argentina 1–0 on June 7, 2002, during the World Cup group stage in Sapporo, Japan. David Beckham scored the only goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 44th minute.

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Did Messi ever get the chance to play with members of that 2002 roster?

Yes, Messi played extensively with several stars from that 2002 squad, including Roberto Ayala, Juan Pablo Sorin, Hernán Crespo, Pablo Aimar, Walter Samuel, and Juan Sebastian Verón. It gave a young Messi a unique opportunity to learn from the veterans.

Perhaps the ultimate link between Messi and the 2002 era is his head coach. Lionel Scaloni was part of that same generation of players. While Scaloni didn’t make the final 2002 World Cup roster, he was actually Messi’s teammate at the 2006 World Cup.

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Messi’s World Cup debut

Messi made his FIFA World Cup debut on June 16, 2006, during the group stage in Germany against Serbia and Montenegro. The 18-year-old Messi started the match on the bench and subbed on in the 74th minute.

During that same game, Messi scored his first-ever World Cup goal. In the 88th minute, he slid a right-footed shot through the keeper’s legs to cap off a dominant 6–0 victory.