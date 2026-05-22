England’s 2026 World Cup roster with Harry Kane shows 17 changes from Qatar 2022 squad

Harry Kane headlines England’s revamped 2026 World Cup roster, leading a squad that features 17 changes from the nation’s Qatar 2022 campaign.

England will head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a dramatically reshaped squad compared to the team that competed in Qatar four years ago. Led once again by captain Harry Kane, England manager Thomas Tuchel finalized a 26-man roster featuring 17 changes from the nation’s 2022 World Cup squad as the Three Lions look to make another deep run on the global stage.

Placed in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, England will open their World Cup campaign on June 17 against Croatia in one of the most anticipated group-stage matches of the tournament. The new-look roster blends experienced leaders with several younger players expected to play major roles in the future of the national team.

Among the players selected for the 2026 tournament are Jordan Pickford, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Declan Rice, and Kane, while several new faces are set to experience their first World Cup with England.

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England introduces major changes from Qatar 2022 squad

England’s squad overhaul became especially noticeable through the number of established names left out of the 2026 tournament. Several veterans who played important roles during the Qatar 2022 campaign are no longer part of the national team setup as Tuchel continues reshaping the roster.

The players from England’s 2022 World Cup squad who are absent from the 2026 tournament include Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, and James Maddison.

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At the same time, England will rely on several players making their World Cup debuts, including James Trafford, Jarell Quansah, Elliot Anderson, Morgan Rogers, and Noni Madueke as the squad enters a new era around stars such as Bellingham and Saka.

Kane remains centerpiece of England’s World Cup ambitions

Even with so many roster changes, Kane remains the face of England’s national team heading into another World Cup. The Bayern Munich striker continues leading the squad after captaining England to the quarterfinals in Qatar 2022.

England enters the tournament with one of the deepest attacking groups in the competition, featuring Kane alongside Rashford, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney, Anthony Gordon, and Saka. Combined with the creativity of Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, and Rice in midfield, the Three Lions are once again expected to compete among the favorites in North America.

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Projected starting XI for England

Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Tino Livramento; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford.