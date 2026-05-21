What other titles can Cristiano Ronaldo win in 2026 after lifting Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo finally won a Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr, but what else can he win in 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo finally knows what winning a Saudi Pro League feels like. Al Nassr have been crowned champions, but now the Portuguese ace is looking at his next goals involving silverware in 2026.

The biggest opportunity comes, undoubtedly, in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal’s 2026 World Cup roster. This is likely the last World Cup for Ronaldo, so motivation is at an all-time high.

Also, Al Nassr remain in contention for the Saudi Super Cup, a tournament that features the top teams from the Saudi Pro League and King’s Cup. As Saudi Pro League winners, CR7 and his team will be there.

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Al Nassr winning Saudi Pro League is a sigh of relief for Cristiano Ronaldo

Since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Saudi lands to play for Al Nassr, the team had only won the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, a trophy not recognized by FIFA. Hence, this is the first official title Cristiano Ronaldo has won with Al Nassr.

هدف! ⚽️🔥

كريستيانو رونالدو من ركلة حرة يعيد توسيع الفارق لصالح النصر 🐐#النصر_ضمك | #دوري_روشن_السعودي pic.twitter.com/IJcUjlIAV0 — رياضة ثمانية (@thmanyahsports) May 21, 2026

While it took longer than expected, the fact is Cristiano Ronaldo can finally say he guided Al Nassr to the promised land. Ronaldo was also the team’s top scorer in the season, with 28 goals in the Saudi Pro League, including two in the final game of the season against Damac, that pretty much sealed the trophy for Al Nassr.

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Cristiano Ronaldo has just one debt in his career: A World Cup title

Arguably one of the best three soccer players to ever step foot on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo has accomplished absolutely everything a soccer player could dream of, except for one: the World Cup title, which is the holy grail of soccer competitions.

In 2026, Portugal have a stacked roster where Ronaldo doesn’t even need to be heroic. Other players can take the load, and he just needs to focus on one thing, scoring goals. If Ronaldo is able to win the World Cup, he could go into new heights in the historic ranks of soccer.