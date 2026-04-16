Harry Kane hits back at Real Madrid’s referee complaints following Champions League exit

Bayern Munich clinched a spot in the Champions League semifinals after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena. In a match filled with goals and controversy, the Spanish giants did not hesitate to criticize the officiating of Slavko Vincic, prompting Harry Kane to hit back at his opponents’ grievances.

The match took a dramatic turn when, with Real Madrid leading 3-2, Eduardo Camavinga received a second yellow card. The midfielder was booked for refusing to return the ball quickly after a foul was whistled, resulting in his dismissal with just ten minutes remaining.

Playing with a man advantage, Bayern Munich capitalized on the numerical superiority to mount a late offensive surge. Quick-fire goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise secured the comeback and sent the German side through to the semifinals.

Advertisement

“I’m sure Real Madrid are angry about the red card, but they’ve had many things go their way over the years, so… It was a silly yellow card. As a player, you can’t just grab the ball and run off with it, especially if you’ve already seen a yellow; it’s very risky. The referee made the call, and it’s fair that such an action worked in our favor,” Kane told reporters after the match.

🚨 Harry Kane: “I'm sure Real Madrid are angry about the red card, but they got many things go their way over the years, so…”.@welt 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Y7v6RcRJs3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 16, 2026

Alvaro Arbeloa questions official’s decision

The referee’s decision was widely condemned by the entire Real Madrid camp, from the players to the coaching staff. During the final minutes, Vinicius Jr. was seen sarcastically applauding the official following his teammate’s expulsion, while several players confronted Vincic immediately after the final whistle.

Advertisement

In his post-match press conference, manager Alvaro Arbeloa labeled the decision as inexplicable. He even suggested the referee might have made a mistake by forgetting that Camavinga was already on a booking before brandishing the second yellow.

“It is an inexplicable expulsion that I think no one understands yet… You cannot send a player off for something like that. I think the referee didn’t realize he already had a card, and he has ruined a tie and a match that was beautiful, balanced, and at its peak,” a visibly frustrated Arbeloa stated.

As of now, Real Madrid have not filed an official complaint with UEFA, in contrast to Barcelona’s formal protest regarding the officiating in their series against Atletico Madrid. Regardless of the controversy, Bayern Munich are through to the Champions League semifinals, where they will face PSG for a spot in the grand final.