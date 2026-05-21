Cristiano Ronaldo’s updated career titles compared to Lionel Messi after Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League win

Cristiano Ronaldo became Saudi Pro League champion with Al Nassr, and here are the updated career titles compared with Lionel Messi.

Al Nassr defeated Damac 4-1, securing the Saudi Pro League title on the final matchday of the competition, leaving behind Al Hilal, who were very close to snatching the joy away from Cristiano Ronaldo. With this triumph, Ronaldo has finally conquered what he had searched for since his arrival in Saudi Arabia, and with this trophy, comparisons with Lionel Messi once again emerged.

With this Saudi Pro League title, Ronaldo reached a total of 36 trophies won in his career at club and national team level. Meanwhile, Messi holds the upper hand in this area with 46 career titles to his name.

Al Nassr put on a brilliant performance, featuring goals from Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a brace and secured his 973rd career goal. The goal-scoring display from one of the best players in history, who has chased this title for so long, could not be missed.

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Ronaldo and Messi’s club titles

Ronaldo had a much bigger journey across different clubs than Messi. The Portuguese star played for Sporting CP, Manchester United (two stints), Real Madrid and Juventus before landing at Al Nassr. Messi, on the other hand, has only played for three clubs: Barcelona, PSG, and Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club titles

Man.United – UEFA Champions League (2008) Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League (2014) Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League (2016) Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League (2017) Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League (2018) Real Madrid – UEFA Super Cup (2014) Real Madrid – UEFA Super Cup (2016) Real Madrid – UEFA Super Cup (2017) Man.United – FIFA Club World Cup (2008) Real Madrid – FIFA Club World Cup (2014) Real Madrid – FIFA Club World Cup (2016) Real Madrid – FIFA Club World Cup (2017) Man.United – English Premier League (2007) Man.United – English Premier League (2008) Man.United – English Premier League (2009) Real Madrid – LaLiga (2012) Real Madrid – LaLiga (2017) Juventus – Scudetto Serie A (2019) Juventus – Scudetto Serie A (2020) Man.United – FA Cup (2004) Man.United – EFL Cup (2006) Man.United – EFL Cup (2009) Real Madrid – Copa del Rey (2011) Real Madrid – Copa del Rey (2014) Juventus – Coppa Italia (2021) Sporting CP – Supertaca Candido de Oliveira (2002) Man.United – FA Community Shield (2007) Man.United – FA Community Shield (2008) Real Madrid – Spanish Super Cup (2012) Real Madrid – Spanish Super Cup (2017) Juventus – Supercoppa Italiana (2019) Juventus – Supercoppa Italiana (2021) Al Nassr – Saudi Pro League (2026)

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* The Arab Club Champions Cup won with Al Nassr in 2023 isn’t recognized as an official title by FIFA or the AFC.

Lionel Messi’s club titles

Barcelona – UEFA Champions League (2006) Barcelona – UEFA Champions League (2009) Barcelona – UEFA Champions League (2011) Barcelona – UEFA Champions League (2015) Barcelona – UEFA Super Cup (2009) Barcelona – UEFA Super Cup (2011) Barcelona – UEFA Super Cup (2015) Barcelona – FIFA Club World Cup (2009) Barcelona – FIFA Club World Cup (2011) Barcelona – FIFA Club World Cup (2015) Barcelona – LaLiga (2005) Barcelona – LaLiga (2006) Barcelona – LaLiga (2009) Barcelona – LaLiga (2010) Barcelona – LaLiga (2011) Barcelona – LaLiga (2013) Barcelona – LaLiga (2015) Barcelona – LaLiga (2016) Barcelona – LaLiga (2018) Barcelona – LaLiga (2019) PSG – Ligue 1 (2022) PSG – Ligue 1 (2023) Inter Miami – Supporters Shield (2024) Barcelona – Copa del Rey (2009) Barcelona – Copa del Rey (2012) Barcelona – Copa del Rey (2015) Barcelona – Copa del Rey (2016) Barcelona – Copa del Rey (2017) Barcelona – Copa del Rey (2018) Barcelona – Copa del Rey (2021) Inter Miami – MLS Cup (2025) Barcelona – Spanish Super Cup (2005) Barcelona – Spanish Super Cup (2006) Barcelona – Spanish Super Cup (2009) Barcelona – Spanish Super Cup (2010) Barcelona – Spanish Super Cup (2011) Barcelona – Spanish Super Cup (2013) Barcelona – Spanish Super Cup (2016) Barcelona – Spanish Super Cup (2018) PSG – Trophee des Champions (2022) Inter Miami – Leagues Cup (2023)

International titles

On the international stage, Messi and Ronaldo made a notable difference by winning titles, Messi leading Argentina back to world glory after so many years, and Ronaldo putting Portugal on the map by helping win the nation’s first titles.

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Ronaldo’s international trophies with Portugal:

UEFA European Championship (2016) UEFA Nations League (2019) UEFA Nations League (2025)

Messi’s international accolades with Argentina:

Copa America (2021) CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions (2022) FIFA World Cup (2022) Copa America (2024) Olympic Gold Medal (2008)

* At the youth level, Messi also won the FIFA U-20 World Cup with Argentina in 2005.