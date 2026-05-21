Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM play to tense 0-0 draw in Liga MX 2026 Clausura final first leg

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM played to a tense 0-0 draw in the first leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura final at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City. La Maquina created the clearest chances of the match through Agustin Palavecino, Christian Ebere, and Amaury Morales, but Keylor Navas delivered several crucial saves to keep Pumas level heading into the second leg.
The opening half belonged mostly to Cruz Azul, who pushed aggressively in search of the opening goal and even saw a penalty overturned after a VAR review for offside. Pumas UNAM improved as the match progressed and nearly found the breakthrough in the second half, but Kevin Mier responded with a spectacular save in a one-on-one chance against Uriel Antuna.
During the final minutes, Cruz Azul threw everything forward looking for the winner, while Pumas UNAM defended deep to protect the result. In the end, both teams settled for a 0-0 draw, leaving everything to be decided in the second leg on Sunday, May 24.
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Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM drew 0-0 in the first leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura Final and you lived every moment of this exciting game here, on Bolavip.
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90' - Full time! (0-0)
The referee blows the final whistle and Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM finish level at 0-0 in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 Final. Both teams create dangerous chances throughout the night, but the series remains wide open heading into the second leg.
90+4' - Cruz Azul push everyone forward in the closing minutes (0-0)
Cruz Azul throw everything forward in search of a late winner, while Pumas UNAM sit deep defensively and focus on holding onto the result in the final moments of the match.
90' - Four minutes added to the second half (0-0)
The fourth official indicates that four minutes of stoppage time will be played at the end of the second half as Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM continue searching for a late winner.
89' - Cruz Azul hit the post and make a substitution! (0-0)
Amaury Morales unleashes a stunning shot from a difficult angle that crashes off the post, coming inches away from opening the scoring for Cruz Azul. Shortly after the play, Carlos Rodriguez leaves the field, and Andres Montano comes into the match.
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84' - Pumas UNAM make another substitution (0-0)
Pumas UNAM make a change as Uriel Antuna comes off and Pablo Bennevendo enters the match for the final minutes of the second half.
80' - Cruz Azul make two more substitutions (0-0)
Cruz Azul make a pair of changes as Luka Romero and Amaury Morales enter the match. Omar Campos and Jose Paradela leave the field as La Maquina adds fresh legs for the closing minutes.
77' - The match turns into an end to end battle! (0-0)
The game opens up completely as Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM trade attacks in a constant back-and-forth battle. Both teams continue pushing aggressively in search of a late winner in this Liga MX Clausura 2026 Final first leg.
70' - Yellow card shown to Pedro Vite (0-0)
Pedro Vite receives a yellow card after a hard challenge on Gabriel Fernandez near midfield.
65' - Cruz Azul make a substitution (0-0)
Cruz Azul make a change in attack as Christian Ebere leaves the match and Gabriel Fernandez enters the field for the final stretch of the second half.
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61' - Kevin Mier produces a spectacular save! (0-0)
Kevin Mier comes up with a massive stop in a one-on-one situation against Carlos Antuna. The Pumas forward tries to chip the goalkeeper, but Mier reacts brilliantly to deny the clear scoring opportunity.
57' - Pumas UNAM make their first substitution (0-0)
Pumas UNAM make a change in the second half as Juninho Vieira leaves the field and Adalberto Carrasquilla comes on, looking to bring fresh energy to midfield.
56' - Yellow card shown to Alvaro Angulo (0-0)
Alvaro Angulo receives a yellow card after committing a dangerous foul on Amaury Moreno. The referee quickly stops play and cautions the Pumas UNAM defender for the challenge.
54' - Keylor Navas denies Palavecino again! (0-0)
Agustin Palavecino creates a great play down the left side, cuts inside toward the middle and unleashes a powerful shot, but Keylor Navas reacts well to push the effort away and keep the match scoreless.
49' - Yellow card shown to Amaury Moreno (0-0)
Amaury Moreno receives a yellow card after a dangerous foul on Jordan Carrillo. The referee immediately stops play and books the Cruz Azul defender following the strong challenge.
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48' - Ruben Duarte misses from long range (0-0)
Ruben Duarte attempts a left footed shot from outside the box, but the effort sails well over the crossbar as Pumas UNAM look to create danger early in the second half.
45' - Second half is underway! (0-0)
The ball is rolling once again at Estadio Azteca as Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM begin the second half of this Liga MX Clausura 2026 Final first leg with everything still level.
45' - Halftime at Estadio Azteca! (0-0)
The referee brings the first half to an end with Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM still level at 0-0 in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 Final.
45' - Four minutes added to the first half (0-0)
The fourth official indicated that four minutes of stoppage time will be played at the end of the first half as Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM remain tied in this intense opening leg.
42' - Yellow card shown to Angel Marquez (0-0)
Angel Marquez received the first yellow card of the match after a hard foul on Jordan Carrillo near midfield. The referee quickly stopped play and showed the booking following the strong challenge.
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37' - Cruz Azul waste another huge chance! (0-0)
Jose Paradela found himself in front of goal after connecting with a header inside the box, but his effort went straight into the hands of Keylor Navas. Cruz Azul continue to create the clearest opportunities of the match.
34' - Cruz Azul lower the tempo and wait for counterattacks (0-0)
Cruz Azul started to give up more possession after their high-intensity opening minutes. However, La Maquina continue to look dangerous on the counterattack as they wait for spaces to hurt Pumas UNAM in transition.
0' - Penalty overturned after VAR review! (0-0)
The penalty awarded to Cruz Azul was canceled after a VAR review determined that Carlos Rodriguez was in an offside position during the buildup. The decision keeps the match scoreless after a dramatic sequence inside the box.
25' - Penalty awarded to Cruz Azul! (0-0)
Cruz Azul earned a penalty after Alvaro Angulo brought down Carlos Rodriguez inside the box. The referee immediately pointed to the spot following the challenge as La Maquina received a huge opportunity to open the scoring.
22' - Tensions rise briefly between both teams (0-0)
The intensity of the match slowed down momentarily after a clash between Nathanael Ananias and Jose Paradela. The situation escalated following a strong challenge from Silva on the Cruz Azul midfielder, leading to some pushing between players before things quickly calmed down.
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16' - Pumas UNAM begin to respond (0-0)
Pumas UNAM started to settle into the match after the opening minutes, where Cruz Azul pushed aggressively in search of the first goal. The visitors try to look more comfortable in possession as the pace of the game begins to even out.
11' - Cruz Azul keep pushing forward! (0-0)
Cruz Azul created another dangerous chance as Jose Paradela fired a left-footed shot from outside the box. The effort went just wide, with La Maquina continuing to apply early pressure on Pumas UNAM.
6' - Keylor Navas comes up with a huge save (0-0)
Keylor Navas made a low save on the goal line after another dangerous Cruz Azul attack. Christian Ebere unleashed a powerful left-footed shot across goal following a precise through ball from Carlos Rodriguez, but the Pumas goalkeeper reacted brilliantly to keep the score level.
4' - Cruz Azul miss the first chance of the match! (0-0)
Agustin Palavecino fired a right-footed shot from outside the box, but his effort sailed wide to the left side of the goal after a good setup from Jose Paradela.
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
The referee blows the whistle and the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 Final between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM is officially underway at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes. Both teams begin their battle for the Mexican soccer title.
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What happens if Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM finish tied in the Liga MX Final?
In the Liga MX Final, the away goals rule is not used as a tiebreaker. According to the official competition rules, if Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM finish level on aggregate after the 180 regulation minutes, the champion will be decided through an additional process.
First, the teams will play two 15-minute extra time periods in an attempt to break the deadlock on the field. If the score remains tied after extra time, the Clausura 2026 title will then be decided in a penalty shootout.
Cruz Azul confirmed lineup for Liga MX Clausura 2026 Final
Cruz Azul officially revealed their starting lineup for the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 Final against Pumas UNAM: Kevin Mier; Angel Marquez, Willer Ditta, Amaury Garcia Moreno, Gonzalo Piovi, Omar Campos; Jose Paradela, Agustin Palavecino, Carlos Rodriguez, Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi; Christian Ebere.
Pumas UNAM confirmed lineup
Pumas UNAM officially revealed their starting lineup for the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 Final against Cruz Azul: Keylor Navas; Ruben Duarte, Nathanael Ananias, Alvaro Angulo, Rodrigo Lopez; Carlos Antuna, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Jordan Carrillo, Pedro Vite; Juninho Vieira, Robert Morales.
Head to head stats for Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM in Clausura 2026
Cruz Azul have played 10 home matches, recording seven wins, two draws, and one loss. La Maquina have scored 19 goals and conceded eight this season.
Meanwhile, Pumas have also played 10 away matches this tournament, registering five wins, four draws, and one loss. The Universitarios have scored 17 goals and conceded 11 away from home.
Tonight's referee for Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM
Liga MX confirmed Ismael Rosario Lopez Peñuelas as the referee for the first leg of the Clausura 2026 Final between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Referee: Ismael Rosario Lopez Peñuelas
Assistant referee 1: Enrique Isaac Bustos Diaz
Assistant referee 2: Christian Kiabek Espinosa Zavala
Fourth official: Yonatan Peinado Aguirre
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Start time and how to watch
Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM will get underway at 10:00 PM ET (PT: 7:00 PM)
Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.