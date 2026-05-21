Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM play to tense 0-0 draw in Liga MX 2026 Clausura final first leg

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM drew 0-0 in the first leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura final. Check out the highlights here.

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM played to a tense 0-0 draw in the first leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura final at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City. La Maquina created the clearest chances of the match through Agustin Palavecino, Christian Ebere, and Amaury Morales, but Keylor Navas delivered several crucial saves to keep Pumas level heading into the second leg.

The opening half belonged mostly to Cruz Azul, who pushed aggressively in search of the opening goal and even saw a penalty overturned after a VAR review for offside. Pumas UNAM improved as the match progressed and nearly found the breakthrough in the second half, but Kevin Mier responded with a spectacular save in a one-on-one chance against Uriel Antuna.

During the final minutes, Cruz Azul threw everything forward looking for the winner, while Pumas UNAM defended deep to protect the result. In the end, both teams settled for a 0-0 draw, leaving everything to be decided in the second leg on Sunday, May 24.