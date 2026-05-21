What happens if Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr win, tie or lose vs Damac today in 2025-26 Saudi Pro League finale?

With Cristiano Ronaldo leading Al Nassr into a crucial clash against Damac FC, the outcome could reshape the ending to the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season.

As the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season approaches a decisive stage, all attention is on Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr as they prepare for a crucial clash against Damac FC that could shape their final position in the table. Follow Al Nassr vs Damac with us for live updates!

If Al Nassr secure a win, they would clinch the championship. A defeat would put immediate pressure on CR7’s team, potentially leaving the club empty-handed.

Against Damac, the stakes are clear: win and stay on track, or risk being dragged into a more difficult finish to the campaign. A title win would not only secure the trophy, but also increase the club’s earnings through the Saudi Pro League’s prize money, reportedly bigger than that in MLS.

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What happens if Al Nassr beat Damac today?

If Al Nassr defeat Damac, they will clinch the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title by reaching 86 points in the standings. Ronaldo and company enter the final matchday at the top of the standings, knowing that a victory guarantees the championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

A win would complete one of Al Nassr’s strongest domestic campaigns in recent years and deliver the club’s first league crown since 2019. It would also represent Ronaldo’s first Saudi Pro League title since arriving in Riyadh in late 2022.

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What happens if Al Nassr and Damac tie today?

If Al Nassr and Damac draw, Al Nassr would move to 84 points and leave the title race open depending on Al Hilal’s result. A draw will be enough for Al Nassr to finish first as long as Al Hilal don’t beat Al Fayha.

If Al Nassr draw and Al Hilal win, both would be tied on 84 points but Al Hilal would finish first due to their head-to-head record. Al Hilal beat Al Nassr in January before their recent 1-1 draw, which left the title race wide open.

What happens if Al Nassr lose to Damac today?

If Al Nassr lose to Damac, they will remain on 83 points. If Al Hilal defeat Al Fayha today, a loss to Damac would see Al Nassr finish in second place.

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But if Al Nassr lose and Al Hilal don’t win, Ronaldo and company would still win the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title. Jorge Jesus’ team is in a strong position, but everything’s wide open ahead of the season finale.

Saudi Pro League top table ahead of Al Nassr vs. Damac