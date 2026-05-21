Manuel Neuer returns to Germany for 2026 World Cup with 17 changes from Qatar 2022

Manuel Neuer headlines a heavily overhauled Germany roster locked in for the 2026 World Cup, coming out of international retirement, with 17 squad changes from the nation's disappointing Qatar 2022 campaign.

Looking to erase the bitter memories of their early exit at Qatar 2022, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has engineered a massive roster overhaul. Nagelsmann finalized a 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup featuring 17 changes from the previous tournament cycle, highlighted by the blockbuster return of legendary veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

In a bold selection process that saw high-profile stars like Niclas Fullkrug and Karim Adeyemi left off the flight to North America, Germany will lean on a wave of fresh talent. Here are the new faces set to make their World Cup debuts for Die Mannschaft:

Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nubel, Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw, Pascal Gross, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Angelo Stiller, Nadiem Amiri, Lennart Karl, Florian Wirtz, Maximilian Beier, Jamie Leweling, Deniz Undav, and Nick Woltemade.

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Nagelsmann pulled no punches with his roster snubs, also leaving established veterans Julian Brandt and Marc-Andre ter Stegen out of the mix in a ruthless bid to reshape the national team’s identity. For comparison, here are the players from the Qatar 2022 roster who will not be participating in this summer’s tournament:

🚨🇩🇪 OFFICIAL: Germany release full World Cup squad by Julian Nagelsmann. pic.twitter.com/qAXJ8RpL93 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2026

Kevin Trapp, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Matthias Ginter, Christian Gunter, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, Niklas Sule, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, Serge Gnabry, Mario Gotze, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Thomas Muller, Niclas Fullkrug, and Youssoufa Moukoko.

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The return of Manuel Neuer

After initially stepping away from international duty, the iconic shot-stopper has dramatically reversed his international retirement for one final ride. At 40 years old, this tournament will serve as the ultimate swan song for Neuer before he officially hangs up his gloves.

Boasting 124 international caps, Neuer stands as one of the most decorated and seasoned players in German football history. Nagelsmann has already shut down any positional battles, confirming that the 2014 World Cup winner will serve as his undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper in North America.

Projected starting XI for Germany

With Neuer anchoring the backline and a squad brimming with players in peak club form, Germany boast a formidable tactical blueprint. Here is a look at how Die Mannschaft is projected to line up for the group stage:

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Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz.