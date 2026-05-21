Updated Saudi Pro League standings: Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr finally crowned champions

It took them until the final matchday of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr have finally conquered their first major championship.

At last, Cristiano Ronaldo has had his crowning in Saudi Arabia—and it was nothing short of a perfect night in Riyadh. Following Al Nassr’s 4-1 win over Damac in Matchweek 34 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League, the league title will stay in Al Awwal Park. Not just that but Ronaldo can still win more trophies this season.

It was not perfect, but Al Nassr found a way. Despite the heartbreaking draw in Matchweek 33 against Al Hilal , the yellow side bounced back at home against Damac and are the brand-new league champions in Saudi Arabia. Thanks to Sadio Mane’s header—assisted by Joao Felix from a corner kick—Al Nassr broke the deadlock and cast their nerves aside before the break.

In such a special night, it had to be Ronaldo who closed out the game with a brace. Cristiano established the final 4-1 scoreline to crown Al Nassr as Saudi Pro League champions once again. The updated league standings after the final matchweek reflect Ronaldo and Al Nassr’s historic campaign.

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Pos./Team PTS GP/GD 1. Al Nassr 86 34/+63 2. Al Hilal 84 34/+58

Al Nassr: SPL champions once again

Al Nassr won their 11th league title (fourth Saudi Pro League) as Cristiano snapped his championship drought in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Al Hilal finished in the runner-up position for the 17th time in league history.

For the first time since the 2018-19 campaign, Al Nassr reign supreme in Saudi Arabian soccer’s top-flight competition. Al Nassr had finished in second place in both 2022-23 and 2023-24, so its latest crowning was some much-needed closure for a fanbase that has been through an awful lot of heartbreak.

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Al Hilal finish in second

To make things sweeter for the yellow club in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Al Nassr left Al Hilal in second place, just as they did in 2019. In fact, four of the club’s last five league titles have seen its cross-Riyadh rivals finish as runners-up.

For Ronaldo, he fell at the gates of the league championship in two of his first three seasons in The Kingdom. Finally, he has found the charm and Ronaldo is headed to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a league champ. Cristiano and Al Nassr are top two, and they are not No. 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

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Goal scorers table

With his decisive screamer—and another goal for good measure—against Damac, Ronaldo put the cherry on top to an unforgettable 2025-26 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. Ronaldo finished third in scoring with 28 tallies. Meanwhile, Julian Quinones climbed to the top of the league rankings with a hat-trick, reaching the 33-goal total. Ivan Toney and his 32 goals finished second.

Pos./Player Goals Club 1. Julian Quinones 33 Al Qadsiah 2. Ivan Toney 32 Al Ahli 3. Cristiano Ronaldo 28 Al Nassr

Saudi Pro League’s assist leader

Although all the eyes and spotlight were fixed on Cristiano, fellow countryman Joao Felix had a night to remember as well. The Portuguese star—once called Ronaldo’s successor—recorded a crucial assist when the ball was heavy and Al Nassr had no answers for Damac’s defensive block.

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Reaching his 13th assist of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign, Felix finished the season as the league’s top assister. Kostas Fortounis and Christopher Bonsu Baah finished second and third with 12 and 11 assists, respectively.