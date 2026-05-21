Al Nassr vs Damac LIVE: Al Nassr keep pushing! Cristiano Ronaldo chases 2026 Saudi Pro League title

Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and Damac face off in Matchday 34 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season, with both clubs entering the final round under enormous pressure for very different reasons. Al Nassr sit at the top of the standings with 83 points, only two ahead of Al Hilal, meaning the title race could be decided on the final day of the campaign.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Damac live in the USA on Fubo]

For Al Nassr, this match represents perhaps the club’s best opportunity in years to reclaim the Saudi Pro League crown for the first time since 2019. The pressure only increased after Ronaldo and company dropped points against Al Hilal in the previous round following a costly mistake from goalkeeper Bento. Al Nassr also arrive looking to bounce back emotionally after losing the AFC Champions League 2 final against Gamba Osaka.

On the other side, Damac are fighting for survival near the bottom of the table. The club enters the final weekend only two points above the relegation zone, while several direct rivals still have a chance to escape danger. With the title race and relegation battle both hanging in the balance, the stakes could hardly be higher for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr heading into the decisive final match of the season.