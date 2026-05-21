Al Nassr vs Damac LIVE: Al Nassr keep pushing! Cristiano Ronaldo chases 2026 Saudi Pro League title

Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and Damac face off in Matchday 34 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season, with both clubs entering the final round under enormous pressure for very different reasons. Al Nassr sit at the top of the standings with 83 points, only two ahead of Al Hilal, meaning the title race could be decided on the final day of the campaign.
For Al Nassr, this match represents perhaps the club’s best opportunity in years to reclaim the Saudi Pro League crown for the first time since 2019. The pressure only increased after Ronaldo and company dropped points against Al Hilal in the previous round following a costly mistake from goalkeeper Bento. Al Nassr also arrive looking to bounce back emotionally after losing the AFC Champions League 2 final against Gamba Osaka.
On the other side, Damac are fighting for survival near the bottom of the table. The club enters the final weekend only two points above the relegation zone, while several direct rivals still have a chance to escape danger. With the title race and relegation battle both hanging in the balance, the stakes could hardly be higher for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr heading into the decisive final match of the season.
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33' – Corner for Al Nassr (0-0)
Boushal’s wide delivery is blocked, and it deflects out for another Al Nassr corner.
32' – Back underway (0-0)
We’re rolling again. Al Nassr take possession as play resumes.
30' – Hydration break (0-0)
We pause for hydration. The match remains level, with Al Nassr pushing hard in the last few minutes. As things stand, Al Hilal are leading the league.
27' – Corner for Al Nassr (0-0)
Al Nassr swing in the corner and Iñigo gets his head to it, but the effort goes straight into Kewin’s hands.
26' – Joao fires wide (0-0)
A great run from the Portuguese inside the box. He tries to volley Yahya’s cross, but it flies well off target.
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23' – Bento almost gets himself in trouble (0-0)
Bento waits far too long on the ball as the striker closes him down, nearly giving it away. It ends with a Damac throw‑in.
21' – Cristiano misses a huge chance (0-0)
A massive double chance for Al Nassr. Coman delivers a brilliant cross, Mane can’t finish it, and then Cristiano heads wide on the follow‑up.
19' – Mane’s cross drifts long (0-0)
Mane swings in a wide cross, but it carries too far and runs out for a Damac goal kick.
17' – Wide free‑kick for Al Nassr (0-0)
Al Nassr win a wide free‑kick, and Joao steps up to take it, but it does no damage to Damac.
15' – Al‑Khaibari fires wide (0-0)
Al‑Khaibari connects with a volley from the edge of the box, and Cristiano nearly redirects it into the net. It whistles just wide, and Damac will restart with a goal kick.
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15' – Corner for Al Nassr (0-0)
Al Nassr win a corner after a long‑range effort from Iñigo Martinez takes a deflection on its way out.
13' – Joao Felix looks lively (0-0)
Joao keeps pushing and showing energy up front, but Al Nassr still can’t find the breakthrough.
11' – Joao steps up to press (0-0)
Damac keep trying to kill as much time as possible, slowing everything down. They only go long whenever they feel they can’t keep safe possession.
9' – Al Hilal score in the other match (0-0)
There’s a goal for Al Hilal in the other game, as the team from across the city takes the lead. Here, Al Nassr’s attack comes to nothing and Jorge Jesus’ side starts over from the back to build again.
7' – Cristiano appeals for a penalty (0-0)
Cristiano appeals for a penalty after going down in the box, but the referee waves it off and lets play continue.
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4' – Al Nassr recover high up the pitch (0-0)
Al Nassr win it back again in the attacking half. Damac can’t hold onto the ball at all in these early minutes.
2' – First attempt from Damac (0-0)
Damac make their first move of the match: a cross from the right, but Al Nassr clear it out to the sideline without complications.
0' – GAME ON! (0-0)
The match between Al Nassr and Damac is underway at Al‑Awwal Park!
Players on the pitch!
Players from both teams are on the field for the Saudi Pro League walkout protocol. Everything is ready for the start of the match at Al‑Awwal Park.
Both teams are warming up on the field
Players from both sides are out on the pitch at Al‑Awwal Park going through their warm‑up routines as we get closer to kickoff.
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Today’s venue
The action will take place at Al‑Awwal Park, home of Al Nassr in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a capacity of over 25,000 spectators, it stands as one of the country’s most modern and vibrant stadiums. Known for its electric atmosphere and passionate fan base, Al‑Awwal Park provides a fitting stage for this decisive 2026 Saudi Pro League clash as Cristiano Ronaldo continues his chase for the title.
Khaled Al‑Turais has been appointed to officiate today’s clash at Al‑Awwal Park, corresponding to Matchday 34 — the final round of the Saudi Pro League season. The Saudi referee will oversee the action on the field, while Mamdouh Al‑Shahdan leads the VAR operations for this decisive matchup.
Full officiating team:
Referee: Khaled Al‑Turais (KSA)
Assistant Referee 1: Mohammed Al‑Abkari (KSA)
Assistant Referee 2: Abdulrahim Al‑Shammari (KSA)
Fourth Official: Abdullah Al‑Kharboush (KSA)
VAR: Mamdouh Al‑Shahdan (KSA)
Assistant VAR: Saad Al‑Subaie (KSA)
Kickoff time and how to watch
The match between Al Nassr and Damac is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at Al‑Awwal Park in Riyadh.
In the United States, the primary option to watch Al Nassr vs Damac is Fox Sports 2, while other available options include FOX Deportes and FOX One. For live streaming, Fubo will carry the match in real time.
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Al Nassr and Damac clash in the Saudi Pro League
Welcome to our live blog! This time, Al Nassr host Damac on Matchday 34 of the Saudi Pro League, with Cristiano Ronaldo entering the final day still chasing the 2026 league title. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates of this high‑stakes showdown in Riyadh.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer, fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. Bringing over 15 years of media experience, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NHL. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Before joining Bolavip, he gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team.