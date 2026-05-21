Video: Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after brace to reach No. 973 career goals and give Al Nassr the SPL title

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 973nd goal of his career, giving Al Nassr their 10th Saudi Pro League title in history.

Al Nassr were crowned Saudi Pro League champions after a dominant 4–1 home win over Damac FC. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in the match, reaching 973 career goals.

First, CR7 connected on a precise free kick that managed to beat the visiting side’s defense. With many players in the middle, the goalkeeper could not track the ball’s direction and was unable to stop it.

Later, with just a handful of minutes left in the match, the Portuguese forward finished clinically inside the box, scoring his brace and making it 4–1 in the game.

Advertisement

Previously, Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman had given Al Nassr a 2–0 lead. The match regained excitement after Damac FC managed to pull one back through a penalty kick.

"THE MOST FAMOUS NO. 7 OF THEM ALL!" 🗣️



Cristiano Ronaldo free kick goal for Al Nassr! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Q5I3GIsVc9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 21, 2026

Jorge Jesus’ squad claimed a title that has eluded the club for quite some time. In this way, Cristiano Ronaldo finally could celebrate his first official championship since arriving in the Saudi Pro League, and added a new title to his career, putting him neck and neck with Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

CR7 BRACE! 🐐



Ronaldo seals the Saudi Pro League title for Al Nassr 🏆 pic.twitter.com/I76DkUVT2E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 21, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo among the top scorers rankings

Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up another prolific campaign by reaching his 28th goal of the Saudi Pro League season, securing third place in the Golden Boot race. In a highly competitive year that pushed the league’s top strikers to historic numbers, Ronaldo’s clinical finishing wasn’t quite enough to catch the two frontrunners ahead of him.

Advertisement

After 34 intense fixtures, Al-Qadsiah’s Julian Quiñones claimed the top spot with an incredible 33 goals, closely followed by Al-Ahli’s Ivan Toney, who finished just a step behind at 32.