How many fans are attending France vs Morocco today at the 2026 World Cup?

A place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals isn't the only thing at stake when France and Morocco meet. Find out what to expect from the crowd, the atmosphere, and one of the tournament's biggest quarterfinal showdowns.

With a place in the semifinals on the line, supporters from both France and Morocco are set to create one of the tournament’s loudest crowds at Boston Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

France arrives as one of the favorites to lift the trophy after another dominant run through the knockout stage, while Morocco is looking to continue its remarkable rise on the world stage. The matchup also renews a growing World Cup rivalry.

The teams met in the semifinals of the 2022 tournament, adding even more intrigue to an already compelling contest. The venue has a capacity of 65,878, and organizers expect a sellout for the highly anticipated clash.

Advertisement

How many fans are at France vs. Morocco today?

Around 65,878 fans are expected to attend France vs. Morocco today, with Boston Stadium set for a sellout crowd. It is expected to be filled to its official capacity as supporters from both nations create one of the best atmospheres.

Ousmane Dembele #7 of France during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Boston Stadium, better known as Gillette Stadium, has hosted several matches during the tournament and seats 65,878 spectators for the World Cup. The venue has consistently drawn large crowds throughout the competition.

Advertisement

Demand for tickets surged as soon as the quarterfinal pairing was confirmed. FIFA’s primary ticket phases sold out months ago, leaving supporters to rely on the last-minute sales phase and official resale options.

The combination of France’s status as one of the favorites and Morocco’s passionate global fanbase has made this one of the hardest tickets to secure in the knockout stage.

The match also marks the final World Cup game to be played at Boston Stadium before the tournament moves on to the semifinal venues, adding another layer of significance for local fans and visitors who have flocked to Foxborough.

Advertisement

Why is France vs. Morocco one of the most anticipated quarterfinals?

France vs. Morocco is one of the most anticipated quarterfinals because it reunites two of the tournament’s biggest storylines, featuring a rematch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal with a place in the final four now at stake.

France is chasing another world title, while Morocco is attempting to continue its historic rise after becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal in 2022.

France entered the knockout rounds as one of the favorites and has continued to show why. Led by Kylian Mbappé, Les Bleus advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Paraguay and have remained among the most complete teams.

Advertisement

A return to the semifinals would move the two-time champions one step closer to reclaiming the trophy after falling to Argentina in the 2022 final.

Morocco, meanwhile, has continued building on its remarkable breakthrough in Qatar four years ago. The Atlas Lions have once again reached the last eight, proving their previous run was no fluke and reinforcing their status.