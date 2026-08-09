Browns QB competition between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson could be over soon

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition may be starting to take a definitive turn. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders remain the two leading candidates for the starting job, but a surprising training-camp decision by new head coach Todd Monken has sparked speculation that Watson is beginning to pull ahead.

The Browns entered camp with a crowded quarterback room that also includes Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green. Still, the battle has largely centered on Watson and Sanders, with both quarterbacks receiving opportunities to prove they deserve to lead the offense in 2026.

That balance appeared to shift on Day 10 of training camp. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Watson unexpectedly received every first-team rep on a day that was originally expected to belong to Sanders. The decision immediately raised questions about whether the Browns are quietly moving toward Watson as their QB1.

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Who is Browns starting quarterback?

Deshaun Watson might be the starting quarterback of the Browns for the 2026 season. Mary Kay Cabot highlighted the unusual development and questioned whether it could represent the beginning of a larger change in the competition with Shedeur Sanders.

“Was this the soft launch of Deshaun Watson taking over QB1 in the two-way battle with Shedeur Sanders? On Day 10 of Browns training camp on Saturday, Watson surprisingly got all the first team reps on what was supposed to be Shedeur Sanders’ day.”

The development was enough to create immediate speculation, particularly because Sanders was expected to have the first-team opportunity that day. Giving Watson every rep instead represented a noticeable departure from the expected rotation. However, the Browns quickly offered an explanation for the decision.

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Why did Deshaun Watson get all the first-team reps over Shedeur Sanders?

According to Mary Kay Cabot, a Browns spokesman clarified that the move was connected to specific personnel groupings Monken wanted to evaluate with Watson rather than an official announcement that the quarterback competition was over.

“Browns team spokesman said there were personnel groupings coach Monken wanted to see Deshaun Watson with today. He took all the first team reps on what was supposed to be Shedeur Sanders’ day.”

That explanation gives Cleveland some cover, but the controversy is unlikely to disappear. Multiple reports in recent days have suggested that Watson is gaining ground in the competition, making the timing of this decision particularly interesting.

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Watson also brings considerably more NFL experience to the position, while Sanders is still trying to prove he’s ready to be a franchise quarterback. If Monken believes Deshaun gives the Browns the best chance to win immediately, this training camp decision could be explained.

Is the Browns QB competition coming to an end?

There is still no official decision, but the latest developments suggest the competition may be entering the final stage. With the regular season approaching, the Browns cannot afford to spend too much time rotating quarterbacks without establishing who will lead the offense.

Every first-team practice rep becomes more meaningful as Monken prepares the team for Week 1. Sanders still has an opportunity to change the narrative, but Watson appears to be gaining momentum. If that trend continues, the Browns could soon have a clear QB1, and what initially looked like a wide-open competition could become a decision that is difficult to reverse.