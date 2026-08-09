Mike Tomlin gives strong endorsement of Mike McCarthy as Steelers head coach

Mike Tomlin spent 19 seasons as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, so few people understand the demands of the job better than him. Now working as an NBC analyst, Tomlin has offered his assessment of the man who took over his former position.

Mike McCarthy was hired as Pittsburgh’s new head coach for the 2026 season, beginning a new era for an organization that had been led by Tomlin since 2007. The transition comes with significant expectations, but Tomlin believes McCarthy is an ideal fit for the franchise.

The former Steelers coach also highlighted one of McCarthy’s biggest advantages: his history with Aaron Rodgers. The two previously won a Super Bowl together with the Green Bay Packers, and that shared experience could help McCarthy immediately establish credibility with Pittsburgh’s veteran quarterback.

Advertisement

Why does Mike Tomlin think Mike McCarthy is a perfect fit for Steelers?

Mike Tomlin believes the connection between McCarthy and Pittsburgh goes beyond his coaching resume. As a Pittsburgh native, McCarthy already understands the culture and expectations that come with coaching the Steelers.

“I know a little bit about the Steelers situation to say the least. Mike McCarthy is perfect for them and they’re perfect for Mike. Certainly being a Pittsburgh native, he understands the standard that is Pittsburgh. And he’ll embrace that. His coaching experience will also allow him to manage that.”

That familiarity with Pittsburgh could be particularly valuable during a transition season. McCarthy does not have to learn the organization’s expectations from scratch, and his experience leading an NFL team could help him handle the pressure that comes with replacing Tomlin.

Advertisement

Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers give Steelers continuity

Tomlin also pointed to McCarthy’s previous success with Rodgers as a major advantage. The two spent years together in Green Bay and reached the ultimate destination, giving McCarthy firsthand knowledge of what Rodgers can do when the offense is built around him.

“He’s got an awesome resume obviously. The confetti has rained down on him before with his current quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Man, there’s no substitute for shared success. Those waters run deep. He’s positioned to do well. Certainly, there are some challenges when you come into a new situation, but there’s a lot to like about continuity in this new experience for him.”

That continuity could become one of the defining factors of Pittsburgh’s 2026 season. McCarthy already knows Rodgers’ strengths, weaknesses and personality, while Rodgers enters the season with a familiar offensive mind leading the organization.

Advertisement

For the Steelers, the combination could provide a smoother transition than a typical coaching change. Tomlin’s endorsement suggests that, despite the pressure surrounding the franchise, McCarthy has several advantages that could help him succeed immediately in Pittsburgh.