Deshaun Watson reportedly ahead of Shedeur Sanders as Browns QB battle intensifies in training camp

The Cleveland Browns have being immersed in a highly-contested quarterback battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. However, new reports state that the veteran would be a step ahead the sophomore as the 2026 NFL season nears.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it “seems like Deshaun Watson has the leg up” after stringing a couple of days with first-team reps. Before that, Watson and Sanders were rotating days with the first-team offense.
As Rapoport states, Watson strung together a few great practices after getting off to a slow start and should be finally separating himself from Sanders in the eyes of Todd Monken’s coaching staff.
Deshaun Watson vs Shedeur Sanders
Watson is a veteran who got off to an electric start, but his career came crashing downs due to off-field issues and gruesome injuries. The last that we saw from Watson wasn’t as great. He is on a redemption tour.
Comparison between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders’ last 7 games (Made with AI)
Sanders is a sophomore who got a lot of hype during his College Football days and then slipped heavily in the NFL Draft. Some blamed this on his attitude and personality while others thought it was his weak strength of schedule when playing for Colorado.
Browns assistant coach provides optimist outlook on Quinshon Judkins amid Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson QB battle
Watson should look better with the new weapons at his disposal
If Deshaun Watson ends up as the QB1 as it’s been reported, he’ll have a plethora of ‘prove-it‘ weapons. Between veterans who need to show they still have gas in the tank and highly-touted rookies, these are the Browns’ best weapons:
Wide Receivers:
- KC Concepcion
- Jerry Jeudy
- Denzel Boston
- Cedric Tillman
Tight End:
- Harold Fannin Jr.