Tijuana HC Sebastian Abreu complains Leagues Cup format impairs Liga MX teams

Aside from a few games, the opening round of the 2026 Leagues Cup will be played mostly on MLS grounds. That has been a major topic of conversation so far, especially as Liga MX teams have complained about the format. Ahead of Tijuana’s visit to San Diego FC, head coach Sebastian Abreu was no exception when asked by Bolavip.

“It’s clear that it’s a disadvantage; you don’t have to be [Albert] Einstein to realize it. The home team is waiting for you at their own place, with their own beds, meals and schedules. Obviously, it takes a physical toll,” Abreu said in response to Bolavip during a press conference on Saturday.

Although San Diego is only across the US-Mexico border for Tijuana, the Xolos first had to travel to Texas to play Austin in their debut at the 2026 Leagues Cup. Needless to say, it wasn’t a good start, as it put Abreu’s team with its back against the wall.

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Abreu wants Tijuana to be cautious

Only a win will do for Tijuana against San Diego FC as the Xolos are playing for survival in the 2026 Leagues Cup. After losing to Austin in the opener, the Xolos can’t afford another defeat, and even a tie could be enough to eliminate them.

Abreu of Tijuana.

With everything on the line, Abreu still wants his team to be wary, as there is a long Liga MX season ahead. Perhaps because the tournament lacks prestige or Mexican teams believe they are at a disadvantage, the Xolos’ head coach didn’t show much urgency.

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“We have to take precautions for when domestic league play resumes, but we should enjoy it and, above all, let the young players gain these experiences, which are fantastic for them,” Abreu stated in response to Bolavip.

Tijuana’s Leagues Cup schedule

After the 2-0 loss in the debut against Austin, Tijuana take on San Diego FC (Aug. 9) on the road before closing the first round of the 2026 Leagues Cup on Aug. 13 when they visit the Portland Timbers. Only days later, Liga MX action will resume and the Xolos are scheduled to go head to head with Cruz Azul on Aug. 17.

Tijuana at Austin: 2-0 loss

Tijuana at San Diego FC (Aug. 9)

Tijuana at Portland Timbers (Aug. 13)