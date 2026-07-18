All the records Kylian Mbappe broke at the 2026 World Cup with France

Kylian Mbappe's career is still going into historic levels and that was bolstered by a stellar 2026 World Cup with France.

Kylian Mbappe is putting up a historic resume for France and after his 2026 World Cup participation came to an end, he managed to make his name even bigger. A star for Les Bleus ever since he debuted, a plethora of records have been broken by the Real Madrid forward.

Mbappe is an incredible talent born for the big stage. He shines in every aspect of the game. From scoring, take-ons, assisting, and beating opponents with blistering pace, Mbappe can do it all.

France is a team with lots of history, but also with lots of talent, yet Mbappe is always shining above the rest. For almost a decade, the Parisian-born forward has gotten milestone after milestone for the national team.

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List of records Kylian Mbappe broke at the 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappe might as well be called ‘Mr. World Cup‘ for France as he has gone to two finals and one semifinal in three World Cup appearances. In all three, he has been the absolute leader of the team.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France.

Most career World Cup knockout stage goals (14 goals)

First player with 8+ goals in two separate World Cups

Most multi-goal games in World Cup history (8 games)

First player with 10+ goals in a single tournament since 1970

Most goal involvements since 1970 (17 goals)

Most capped French World Cup player (22 appearances)

All-Time France scoring leader (60 goals)

Most World Cup matches with a goal and an assist (6 matches)

Youngest player to reach 15 and 20 career World Cup goals

Most goals scored in a single World Cup edition for France since 1958 (10 goals)

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Mbappe will still be in his prime by the 2030 World Cup

Mbappe is just 27 years old. Hence, by the 2030 World Cup, he’ll be 31, which is still a prime age for playing soccer. Hence, he is still very much on pace to break many more records, and make the gap bigger between him and players in pursuit.