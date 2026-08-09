Fever’s Caitlin Clark challenges the league after receiving her 8th technical foul

Caitlin Clark, star of the Indiana Fever, received her 8th technical foul and will miss the next game against the New York Liberty.

The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, but the biggest storyline of the night centered around Caitlin Clark. The No. 22 received her eighth technical foul and will have to serve a suspension. However, she will seek to have the penalty reviewed by the league, as she believes what happened did not warrant such a decision.

“{The referee} said I ran into her. I’ve already watched it on the tape, so we’ll let the league decide,” Clark told reporter Holly Rowe once the game concluded. “But it wasn’t intentional or anything, so I’m hoping it’s getting rescinded. Holly, I’ll see you in the New York game. I’ll see you on Tuesday.”

Next Tuesday, August 11, Stephanie White’s team will host the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Will Caitlin Clark ultimately be able to play in the game?

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The controversial play

During Fever’s 90-86 victory over Sky, Caitlin Clark picked up her eighth technical foul of the season with just one minute left in the third quarter following a chaotic sequence where she made contact with an official. After losing her footing on a play and falling directly into a referee, officials whistled her for a technical foul due to the physical contact and the ensuing reaction.

Caitlin Clark received a technical foul on this play for making extra contact with an official.



As a result, she will be suspended in the Fever’s next game. pic.twitter.com/woylSmLu2i — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2026

What punishment will Clark receive?

If the league confirms the suspension, Clark will not only miss a key game against the Liberty, but will also have to pay a $1,500 fine. A precedent involving Clark herself could offer some hope.

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In May 2024, during a game against the Seattle Storm, Clark received a technical foul for arguing with officials. However, after reviewing the video the following day, the WNBA officially rescinded the technical, determining that the call was unwarranted and reducing her season total.

What’s next for the Fever?

Following their matchup against the Chicago Sky, the Indiana Fever return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a two-game homestand, beginning with a clash against the New York Liberty on Tuesday, August 11, followed by a matchup against the Dallas Wings on Friday, August 14. After those home games, Indiana takes to the road to face the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena on Sunday, August 16.