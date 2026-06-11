How many substitutions can be made at 2026 World Cup and how does the new 10-second rule work?

A substitution may seem routine, but at the 2026 World Cup, taking too long to leave the field could carry unexpected consequences.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature the largest tournament in soccer history, with 48 teams competing across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With more matches and a longer competition schedule, squad depth and player management could be more important than ever.

One of the key tools available to coaches will be the expanded substitution system that has become standard in recent years. At the same time, FIFA will continue enforcing new measures designed to reduce time-wasting and keep matches moving efficiently.

As a result, fans can expect to see both strategic substitutions and stricter enforcement of rules surrounding player changes throughout the tournament. However, there’s a massive change with the 10-second rule.

Advertisement

How many substitutions are allowed at the 2026 World Cup?

Teams will be permitted to make up to five substitutions during a match. Those changes must be made across a maximum of three substitution windows during normal time, not counting halftime.

If a knockout-stage match goes to extra time, teams will receive an additional substitution and an extra substitution window. The rule gives coaches significantly more flexibility than the traditional three-substitute system that existed at previous World Cups.

Can teams make all five substitutions at the same time?

Yes. A team can use multiple substitutions during the same stoppage. For example, a coach could make three changes at once and still have two substitutions available later in the match, provided the team does not exceed the five-player limit.

Advertisement

How does the new 10-second substitution rule work?

The 10-second substitution rule is a strict anti-time-wasting measure introduced by FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB). Under the rule, any player who is being substituted must leave the field within 10 seconds of being instructed to do so.

The goal is to prevent players from deliberately slowing down the game by taking excessive time to walk off the pitch. If a player takes more than 10 seconds to leave the field when being substituted, the substitution is frozen and the incoming player must wait a full minute before entering the pitch.

Why could the new rule be important at the World Cup?

In a tournament where every minute matters, preventing time-wasting could have a major impact on results. Whether a team is protecting a lead in the group stage or trying to close out a knockout-round victory, officials will be watching substitutions more closely than ever. That means players and coaches will need to adapt to a faster and more strictly enforced substitution process throughout the 2026 World Cup. One minute with 10 players could be the difference.