USA’s World Cup history: What’s the best result and the furthest the USMNT has gone?

The USMNT boasts a storied history on the world stage, having put together several deep, historic runs across multiple editions of the World Cup.

As a co-host of the 2026 World Cup, expectations are sky-high for the USMNT to deliver a breakout performance on home soil. Armed with one of the most talented rosters in program history, the fanbase is brimming with optimism as the Americans prepare to add another chapter to their extensive World Cup legacy.

The USA’s best-ever World Cup finish came all the way back in the inaugural 1930 tournament in Uruguay. With several European nations refusing to make the arduous journey across the Atlantic, teams from the Americas took center stage. The US stormed their way into the semifinals with dominant 3-0 victories over Belgium and Paraguay, eventually bowing out in a 6-1 loss to Argentina to secure an official third-place finish.

While the US spent the subsequent decades fighting for global respect on the pitch, that historic 1930 run gave American soccer fans a lifelong dream of future World Cup glory. Decades of frustration followed, and it wasn’t until the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan that the USMNT would truly replicate that level of deep-tournament magic.

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Following five World Cup appearances (1934, 1950, 1990, 1994, 1998) that yielded few memorable moments outside of the historic 1950 upset over England, the 2002 squad put American soccer back on the map.

Sebastian Kehl (left) of Germany battles for the ball with Brian McBride (right) of the USA.

The USMNT shocked the world with a 3-2 group-stage victory over a star-studded Portugal side and advanced further than any modern American team had before, reaching the quarterfinals in the 32-team format before suffering a heartbreaking, controversial 1-0 loss to Germany.

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Year-by-year: An overview of USA’s appearances in the WC

To paint a clearer picture of the USMNT’s historical footprint on the world stage, here is a complete look at every tournament the American men have competed in:

1930 World Cup (Uruguay) Group Stage: USA 3 – 0 Belgium; USA 3 – 0 Paraguay Semifinals: Argentina 6 – 1 USA

1934 World Cup (Italy) Round of 16: Italy 7 – 1 USA

1950 World Cup (Brazil) Group Stage: Spain 3 – 1 USA; USA 1 – 0 England; Chile 5 – 2 USA

1990 World Cup (Italy) Group Stage: Czechoslovakia 5 – 1 USA; Italy 1 – 0 USA; Austria 2 – 1 USA

1994 World Cup (United States) Group Stage: USA 1 – 1 Switzerland; USA 2 – 1 Colombia; Romania 1 – 0 USA Round of 16: Brazil 1 – 0 USA

1998 World Cup (France) Group Stage: Germany 2 – 0 USA; Iran 2 – 1 USA; Yugoslavia 1 – 0 USA

2002 World Cup (South Korea / Japan) Group Stage: USA 3 – 2 Portugal; South Korea 1 – 1 USA; Poland 3 – 1 USA Round of 16: USA 2 – 0 Mexico Quarterfinals: Germany 1 – 0 USA

2006 World Cup (Germany) Group Stage: Czech Republic 3 – 0 USA; USA 1 – 1 Italy; Ghana 2 – 1 USA

2010 World Cup (South Africa) Group Stage: USA 1 – 1 England; USA 2 – 2 Slovenia; USA 1 – 0 Algeria Round of 16: Ghana 2 – 1 USA (After Extra Time)

2014 World Cup (Brazil) Group Stage: USA 2 – 1 Ghana; USA 2 – 2 Portugal; Germany 1 – 0 USA Round of 16: Belgium 2 – 1 USA (After Extra Time)

2022 World Cup (Qatar) Group Stage: USA 1 – 1 Wales; USA 0 – 0 England; USA 1 – 0 Iran Round of 16: Netherlands 3 – 1 USA



Highlights when the USA were hosts

When the United States last hosted the tournament in 1994, the USMNT faced an uphill battle to keep the trophy in North America. Led by iconic figures like Tony Meola and Alexi Lalas, the Americans played with immense heart, captured the imagination of the home crowds, and successfully advanced from the group stage. However, their Cinderella run hit a wall in the Round of 16, where they were narrowly defeated 1-0 by eventual world champions Brazil.

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These are the defining moments from the USA’s historic summer as hosts: