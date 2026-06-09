How to listen to 2026 World Cup games on radio?

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfolds across the United States, Mexico and Canada, fans won't always have a screen nearby. Here's how radio could become your ticket to every unforgettable moment of the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring 104 matches across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and not every fan will be in front of a television when the action unfolds. The good news is that listeners will have more options than ever.

In the United States, SiriusXM is set to become one of the primary destinations for English-language listeners, carrying live audio coverage the largest edition of the tournament ever played through FOX Sports’ broadcast teams.

Spanish-speaking fans, meanwhile, will once again be able to rely on Futbol de Primera, the long-running network that has held World Cup radio rights in the U.S. and Puerto Rico since 2002 and is set to bring its signature coverage.

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Will SiriusXM broadcast every 2026 FIFA World Cup game?

Several radio outlets will carry 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, with SiriusXM serving as the primary English-language national broadcaster in the United States. SiriusXM has confirmed that it will air all 104 matches.

The FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during a FIFA Legends Panel Discussion (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The company officially announced that FOX Sports’ live match commentary will air from the opening match on June 11 through the final on July 19. Most matches will be carried on FOX Sports on SiriusXM (Channel 83).

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Coverage will be available on satellite radio and through the SiriusXM app, giving fans access whether they’re at home, commuting, or traveling. They will also feature daily pregame and postgame programming dedicated to the tournament.

Can you listen to 2026 World Cup matches for free?

Yes, some 2026 FIFA World Cup radio coverage will be available for free, although not every option will be completely open to all listeners. Availability, however, will vary depending on location.

The easiest free alternatives may come through terrestrial radio affiliates carrying Fútbol de Primera broadcasts in local markets. Fans who live in cities with affiliate stations can tune in without paying a subscription fee.

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FOX Sports and iHeartMedia have announced a partnership that will make all 104 matches available through the iHeartRadio platform, giving fans another way to access live commentary digitally.

Who will be the commentators for the 2026 FIFA World Cup radio broadcasts?

The full list of match commentators for the 2026 FIFA World Cup radio broadcasts has not been officially unveiled, but several high-profile names have already been confirmed for the tournament’s audio coverage.

SiriusXM announced that former United States men’s national team head coach Bob Bradley, current USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman and former England international Wes Brown will join its World Cup programming as analysts.

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The network will also rely on many of its established soccer personalities. According to SiriusXM, listeners can expect appearances from former U.S. internationals and longtime broadcasters such as:

Tony Meola

Eric Wynalda

Brian Dunseth

Dax McCarty

Omar Gonzalez

Tom Rennie (host)

Luis Miguel Echegaray (host)

Max Bretos (host)

Melissa Reddy (host)

Jessica Charman (host)

For Spanish-speaking audiences, one legendary voice is once again expected to take center stage: Andres Cantor. The Argentine-American broadcaster has become synonymous with World Cup coverage in the United States.

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TelevisaUnivision recently confirmed a new partnership with Futbol de Primera for the 2026 tournament, paving the way for Cantor and the network’s veteran team to bring every match to millions of Hispanic listeners.

FOX Sports has expanded its broader World Cup talent roster with names including Maurice Edu, Sacha Kljestan, Brad Guzan, Jay DeMerit, Peter Crouch, Kasper Schmeichel, Alex Scott, Melissa Ortiz and Kaylyn Kyle.