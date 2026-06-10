Why is Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano not playing at the 2026 World Cup with Mexico?

Find out why Hirving "Chucky" Lozano is absent from Mexico's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and what led to the surprising decision.

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano will not represent Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being left out of Javier Aguirre‘s final squad. The decision came as a surprise to some supporters, considering Lozano’s experience with the national team, but a combination of limited playing time and technical considerations ultimately kept him off the roster.

The Mexican winger struggled to maintain regular competitive action in the months leading up to the tournament. His situation with San Diego FC reportedly contributed to a prolonged absence from first-team action, making it difficult for him to build the form and match fitness required to earn a place in Mexico’s World Cup squad.

Lozano’s exclusion became increasingly likely after he was omitted from the preliminary player pool considered by Aguirre and his coaching staff. With Mexico preparing to host matches during the tournament, the national team prioritized players who had been competing consistently throughout the season.

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Chucky Lozano’s impact with Mexico

Despite missing the 2026 World Cup, Lozano remains one of the most important Mexican players of his generation. Since making his senior debut in 2016, he has scored 18 goals in 75 appearances for El Tri and played a key role in several major international competitions.

Hirving Lozano of Mexico lies on the ground after being inured during an international friendly. Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

His most memorable moment came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia when he scored the winning goal in Mexico’s historic 1-0 victory over Germany during the group stage. That performance elevated his profile internationally and helped establish him as one of Mexico’s most dangerous attacking players.

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Why did Mexico leave Lozano off the roster?

The primary factor behind Lozano’s absence was his lack of consistent playing time before the World Cup. International managers typically prefer players arriving in strong competitive rhythm, and Lozano was unable to maintain that continuity in the months leading up to the tournament.

At the same time, Aguirre has focused on building a squad around players who have been regularly contributing at club level. With several younger attacking options emerging, competition for roster spots became increasingly intense.

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While Lozano’s World Cup omission marks a disappointing chapter in his international career, his contributions to Mexican soccer remain significant. His goal against Germany and his years of service with El Tri ensure that he will continue to be remembered as one of the standout figures of his generation.