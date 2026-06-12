Why is Alphonso Davies not playing today for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2026 World Cup?

Alphonso Davis is Canada's leader for the 2026 World Cup, but, injuries might derail his plans at home.

Canada’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup is a historic occasion, but fans hoping to see Alphonso Davies lead the hosts onto the field against Bosnia and Herzegovina will be disappointed. Follow Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live with us!

The Bayern Munich star has been one of Canada’s most important players throughout his international career and was expected to play a central role in the team’s World Cup campaign.

However, Davies was not included in Canada’s lineup against Bosnia and Herzegovina for the tournament opener in Toronto. His absence is related to an injury that has kept him sidelined since the latter stages of the European club season.

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Is Alphonso Davies playing for Canada against Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Alphonso Davies will not play for Canada against Bosnia and Herzegovina because he is still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered while playing for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

Although the injury has prevented him from featuring in Canada’s World Cup opener, there is growing optimism that his return may not be far away. Canada head coach Jesse Marsch provided an encouraging update on the defender’s recovery process.

“He will not be available, but he’s showing a good ability to recover from muscle injuries. We did an MRI with him. It showed very positive signs that he’s healing incredibly well. Almost completely. So, we’re getting ready to ramp things up. I think that having his private physio here has been very helpful. We’re really hopeful that over the next days and week we can accelerate things and give him a chance to contribute here soon.”

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Will Alphonso Davies play in 2026 World Cup?

Based on Marsch’s comments, the answer appears to be yes. The Canadian coaching staff believes Davies is making excellent progress, and recent medical tests reportedly showed that the hamstring injury has nearly healed. The next step will be increasing his workload and evaluating how his body responds to more intense training sessions.