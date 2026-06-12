Which players born outside the USA are representing the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

The United States are one of the teams to keep in mind for the 2026 World Cup as hosts, but they also generate curiosity due to their variety of players, raising the question: Which players born outside the USA are representing the USMNT?

When the United States take the field to face the 2026 World Cup, they will do so with a squad that reflects one of the most unique characteristics of the country, which is the diversity of origins among its inhabitants, counting on several stars from different backgrounds.

The squad led by Mauricio Pochettino, who is Argentinian, in fact, features players born outside of U.S. territory, children of immigrants, and players who even had the possibility to represent other teams before choosing the Stars and Stripes jersey.

The list of players born outside the USA is as follows:

Sebastian Berhalter , born in London, UK

, born in London, UK Sergino Dest , born in Almere, Netherlands

, born in Almere, Netherlands Gio Reyna , born in Sunderland, UK

, born in Sunderland, UK Antonee Robinson , born in Milton Keynes, UK

, born in Milton Keynes, UK Malik Tillman , born in Nuremberg, Germany

, born in Nuremberg, Germany Alejandro Zendejas, born in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

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The case of Pulisic

Christian Pulisic, the American captain, was born in Pennsylvania, but his family has Croatian roots through his grandfather. Thanks to this, he was even able to develop part of his career in Europe from a very young age, where he had the option to play for Croatia, but ultimately ended up in the country where he was born, the USA.

Christian Pulisic of the USA

A similar case is that of Ricardo Pepi, who was born in Texas but is the son of Mexican parents. For several years, speculations arose regarding the possibility of seeing him play for Mexico, although he ultimately opted for the United States.

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Just as it happens with the USA, this occurs with several squads in this World Cup, as many teams possess that diversity of cultures within the group, and that decisive choice by the players wanting to defend something that represents them.

USMNT’s 2026 World Cup roster

Goalkeepers

Chris Brady, Naperville, Illinois

Matt Freese, Wayne, Pennsylvania

Matt Turner, Park Ridge, New Jersey

Defenders

Max Arfsten, Fresno, California

Sergino Dest , Almere, Netherlands

, Almere, Netherlands Alex Freeman, Baltimore, Maryland

Mark McKenzie, The Bronx, New York

Tim Ream, St. Louis, Missouri

Chris Richards, Birmingham, Alabama

Antonee Robinson , Milton Keynes, UK

, Milton Keynes, UK Miles Robinson, Arlington, Massachusetts

Joe Scally, Lake Grove, New York

Auston Trusty, Media, Pennsylvania

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Midfielders

Tyler Adams, Wappinger, New York

Sebastian Berhalter , London, UK

, London, UK Weston McKennie, Fort Lewis, Washington

Cristian Roldan, Artesia, California

Attacking midfielders/wingers

Brenden Aaronson, Medford, New Jersey

Christian Pulisic, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Gio Reyna , Sunderland, UK

, Sunderland, UK Malik Tillman , Nuremberg, Germany

, Nuremberg, Germany Tim Weah, Brooklyn, New York

Alejandro Zendejas, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

Strikers

Folarin Balogun, New York City, New York

Ricardo Pepi, El Paso, Texas

Haji Wright, Los Angeles, California