Which players born outside the USA are representing the USMNT at the 2026 World Cup?

When the United States take the field to face the 2026 World Cup, they will do so with a squad that reflects one of the most unique characteristics of the country, which is the diversity of origins among its inhabitants, counting on several stars from different backgrounds.
The squad led by Mauricio Pochettino, who is Argentinian, in fact, features players born outside of U.S. territory, children of immigrants, and players who even had the possibility to represent other teams before choosing the Stars and Stripes jersey.
The list of players born outside the USA is as follows:
- Sebastian Berhalter, born in London, UK
- Sergino Dest, born in Almere, Netherlands
- Gio Reyna, born in Sunderland, UK
- Antonee Robinson, born in Milton Keynes, UK
- Malik Tillman, born in Nuremberg, Germany
- Alejandro Zendejas, born in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
The case of Pulisic
Christian Pulisic, the American captain, was born in Pennsylvania, but his family has Croatian roots through his grandfather. Thanks to this, he was even able to develop part of his career in Europe from a very young age, where he had the option to play for Croatia, but ultimately ended up in the country where he was born, the USA.
Christian Pulisic of the USA
A similar case is that of Ricardo Pepi, who was born in Texas but is the son of Mexican parents. For several years, speculations arose regarding the possibility of seeing him play for Mexico, although he ultimately opted for the United States.
Just as it happens with the USA, this occurs with several squads in this World Cup, as many teams possess that diversity of cultures within the group, and that decisive choice by the players wanting to defend something that represents them.
USMNT’s 2026 World Cup roster
Goalkeepers
- Chris Brady, Naperville, Illinois
- Matt Freese, Wayne, Pennsylvania
- Matt Turner, Park Ridge, New Jersey
Defenders
- Max Arfsten, Fresno, California
- Sergino Dest, Almere, Netherlands
- Alex Freeman, Baltimore, Maryland
- Mark McKenzie, The Bronx, New York
- Tim Ream, St. Louis, Missouri
- Chris Richards, Birmingham, Alabama
- Antonee Robinson, Milton Keynes, UK
- Miles Robinson, Arlington, Massachusetts
- Joe Scally, Lake Grove, New York
- Auston Trusty, Media, Pennsylvania
Midfielders
- Tyler Adams, Wappinger, New York
- Sebastian Berhalter, London, UK
- Weston McKennie, Fort Lewis, Washington
- Cristian Roldan, Artesia, California
Attacking midfielders/wingers
- Brenden Aaronson, Medford, New Jersey
- Christian Pulisic, Hershey, Pennsylvania
- Gio Reyna, Sunderland, UK
- Malik Tillman, Nuremberg, Germany
- Tim Weah, Brooklyn, New York
- Alejandro Zendejas, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
Strikers
- Folarin Balogun, New York City, New York
- Ricardo Pepi, El Paso, Texas
- Haji Wright, Los Angeles, California