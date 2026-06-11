How many teams advance from the group stage at the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup will look very different from previous editions. With 48 teams competing and a brand-new tournament structure in place, fans may be wondering exactly how many nations will survive the group stage and what the road to the final will look like.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will introduce the biggest format change in tournament history. For the first time, 48 national teams will participate in the competition, expanding the field from the 32-team structure used from 1998 through 2022.

To accommodate the larger tournament, FIFA has created a new group-stage format. The 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups of four, with each nation playing three matches during the opening phase of the competition. In total, the group stage will feature 72 matches, a significant increase from the 48 played under the previous format.

Once the group stage concludes, the tournament will transition into an expanded knockout bracket. The changes are designed to give more countries a chance to compete while also creating additional high-stakes matches on the road to the World Cup final.

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How many teams qualify from the group stage?

A total of 32 teams will advance to the knockout rounds. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups will automatically qualify, accounting for 24 spots. They will be joined by the eight best third-place teams, completing the 32-team field for the next round.

What happens after the group stage?

The knockout phase will begin with a newly created Round of 32. From there, the tournament will follow a traditional single-elimination format. The winner of each match advances, while the loser is immediately eliminated from the competition.

Can a third-place team still reach the knockout rounds?

Yes. Unlike previous World Cups, finishing third in a group does not automatically mean elimination. The eight best third-place teams across all 12 groups will qualify for the Round of 32, creating more opportunities for nations to advance beyond the group stage.

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What rounds will be played after the group stage?

After the Round of 32, the tournament will continue with the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place match, and the World Cup final. Every match from the Round of 32 onward will be win-or-go-home, making each result critical as teams chase soccer’s most prestigious trophy.