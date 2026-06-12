What’s USA’s biggest win in FIFA World Cup history?

The USMNT has a long history regarding the FIFA World Cup. It appeared in the very first edition in 1930, has hosted the tournament twice, and it’s a recurrent invitee to participate due to its CONCACAF dominion. However, what is USA’s biggest win in soccer’s biggest stage?

The USMNT’s biggest win in the FIFA World Cup came back in 1930, where it has a couple of 3-0 wins vs. Belgium and Paraguay, which is one of United States’s 2026 World Cup opponents. However, Paraguay was at the wrong end of another 3-goal win by the USMNT, as it beat the South Americans 4-1 in 2026 too.

After that, the fact is the USMNT hasn’t had any big-time scoreboards on its favor. Still, it had a big-time win in 1950 against England, dubbed the “Miracle on Grass.”

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How many times has the USMNT scored three goals in a single World Cup game?

The USMNT has scored three goals in four separate occasions in a single World Cup game. The first two were the ones mentioned above. However, the USA scored three times in a 3-2 win against Portugal in 2002. The latest was in the 2026 World Cup opener against Paraguay.

Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States

The USMNT has a total of 10 wins in FIFA World Cup history. This means that it scored 3+ goals in 40% of its victories, which is actually an insane number to possess. When the US of A wins, it’s very feasible that it is by a big margin.

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What’s USA’s biggest loss in FIFA World Cup history?

While the USMNT has its fare share of good wins, it also has devastating losses in a FIFA World Cup scenario. The US has been defeated 20 times in the World Cup, so it’s natural a couple of them are really bad ones.

In 1930, the United States lost to Argentina 1-6. Four years later, Italy beat the USMNT 7-1. Among other tough losses, Chile beat USA 5-2 in 1950, and Czechoslovakia had a 5-1 win against the United States in the 1990 World Cup as well.