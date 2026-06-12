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USA vs Paraguay LIVE: How to watch, confirmed lineups and opening ceremony underway! USMNT makes 2026 World Cup debut

USA face Paraguay in their 2026 World Cup opener. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Christian Pulisic of USA and Miguel Almiron of Paraguay.
© Jared C. Tilton /Christian Alvarenga /Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of USA and Miguel Almiron of Paraguay.

USA face Paraguay in their debut as hosts of the 2026 World Cup, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side looking to make a statement in front of their home fans. The expectations are high, but the squad have embraced the pressure and arrive with confidence after spending valuable time together ahead of the tournament.

[Watch USA vs Paraguay live in the USA on Fubo]

USA enter the opener with a fully healthy roster, giving Pochettino the chance to field his strongest lineup. The extra preparation has helped the group build chemistry, and if they start the match with intensity, they will look to turn that momentum into a convincing performance against Paraguay.

Meanwhile, Paraguay complete their return to the World Cup after a remarkable turnaround in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. After collecting just five points from their first six matches, Gustavo Alfaro changed the team’s direction, leading them to impressive victories over Brazil and Argentina and eventually securing a comfortable sixth place to qualify directly for the tournament.

Tonight's venue

Los Angeles is the host city for tonight's World Cup opener between USA and Paraguay. The City of Stars is ready to welcome a capacity crowd of 70,240 spectators, with Los Angeles Stadium, one of the newest and most luxurious venues of the 2026 World Cup, set to provide the stage for the match.

Paraguay starting XI

Paraguay will line up as follows: Orlando Gill; Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso; Damian Bobadilla, Andres Cubas, Diego Gomez; Julio Enciso, Miguel Almiron, Antonio Sanabria.

USA starting lineup confirmed

Here are the confirmed lineups:

USA will line up in a 5-3-2 formation: Matt Freese; Sergino Dest, Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie; Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun.

Start time and how to watch!

USA vs Paraguay will get underway at 9:00 PM ET (PT: 6:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 World Cup match between USMNT and Paraguay live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, Tubi, FOX and Telemundo.

Opening ceremony underway!

The 2026 World Cup opening ceremony is officially underway, with Katy Perry and Future headlining the show. Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla complete the international music lineup as fans enjoy the celebration before USA and Paraguay kick off the tournament.

USA and Paraguay clash in 2026 World Cup opener

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 World Cup!

USA face Paraguay in their tournament debut as the hosts look to begin their campaign with a strong performance in front of their home fans.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as USA and Paraguay battle it out in their opening match.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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