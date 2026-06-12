USA vs Paraguay LIVE: How to watch, confirmed lineups and opening ceremony underway! USMNT makes 2026 World Cup debut

USA face Paraguay in their 2026 World Cup opener. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

USA face Paraguay in their debut as hosts of the 2026 World Cup, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side looking to make a statement in front of their home fans. The expectations are high, but the squad have embraced the pressure and arrive with confidence after spending valuable time together ahead of the tournament.

[Watch USA vs Paraguay live in the USA on Fubo]

USA enter the opener with a fully healthy roster, giving Pochettino the chance to field his strongest lineup. The extra preparation has helped the group build chemistry, and if they start the match with intensity, they will look to turn that momentum into a convincing performance against Paraguay.

Meanwhile, Paraguay complete their return to the World Cup after a remarkable turnaround in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. After collecting just five points from their first six matches, Gustavo Alfaro changed the team’s direction, leading them to impressive victories over Brazil and Argentina and eventually securing a comfortable sixth place to qualify directly for the tournament.