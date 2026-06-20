In which city and stadium are Netherlands vs Sweden playing today? Weather, attendance for 2026 WC game

The Netherlands and Sweden collide in a match that could reshape the Group F standings at the 2026 World Cup.

The Netherlands and Sweden meet in one of the most anticipated matches of Group F at the 2026 World Cup. Both teams enter the showdown with plenty at stake after contrasting starts to their campaigns.

The Dutch opened the tournament with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Japan, while Sweden made a major statement by crushing Tunisia 5-1 to take an early lead in the group standings.

With qualification implications already in play, thousands of fans are expected to pack one of the tournament’s premier venues for a match that could significantly impact the race for the Round of 32.

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2026 World Cup: What city is hosting Netherlands vs Sweden?

The match between Netherlands and Sweden is being played in Houston, Texas. Houston is one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup and has become a major destination for international soccer events over the past decade.

The city is hosting several World Cup matches throughout the tournament and provides one of the largest venues available during the competition. However, this game in particular could reach a totally different level due to the fanbases.

For both the Netherlands and Sweden, the Houston crowd is expected to create a vibrant atmosphere as two traditional European powers battle for crucial Group F points.

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What stadium is hosting Netherlands vs Sweden?

The game is being played at Houston Stadium. The venue has a capacity of 68,777 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums being used during the 2026 World Cup.

Houston Stadium is designed to host major sporting events and international tournaments, and FIFA selected it as one of the competition’s key venues because of its modern facilities and ability to accommodate large crowds. A near-capacity attendance is expected for today’s Group F clash.

What is the weather forecast for Netherlands vs Sweden?

The forecast in Houston calls for temperatures of 30°C (86°F). There is a 9% chance of rain and humidity levels are expected to be around 82%. However, weather conditions may have little impact on the match itself because Houston Stadium features a retractable roof.