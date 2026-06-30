The uniforms France and Sweden are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

France and Sweden have confirmed their uniforms for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 match at New York–New Jersey Stadium.

France, led by Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, enter their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Sweden at the New York–New Jersey Stadium as one of the main favorites to reach the Round of 16.

The French national team advanced as Group I winners with a perfect record of three wins from three matches, maintaining strong momentum throughout the group stage as Mbappe continued to emerge as one of the tournament’s top scorers alongside Lionel Messi, who scored his sixth goal at 2026 World Cup.

Sweden, meanwhile, qualified as one of the best third-placed teams and now faces a major challenge against a French side that has consistently reached at least the Round of 16 in recent World Cup editions.

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What uniforms are France wearing today?

France will play in their traditional kit consisting of a navy blue shirt, white shorts with red details, and red socks. The goalkeeper will wear a neon green jersey with black accents, paired with matching neon green shorts and socks.

What uniforms are Sweden wearing today?

Sweden, whose FIFA ranking for the 2026 World Cup was updated ahead of the game, will take the field in a yellow shirt with blue details, paired with blue shorts featuring white accents and yellow socks with blue trim. The Swedish goalkeeper will wear a gray kit with black accents, including matching shorts and socks.

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Match officials, led by referee Danny Makkelie, will wear red uniforms, while ball attendants will be dressed in dark gray. France’s substitutes will use olive green training bibs on the sidelines. Substitutes and staff will wear magenta bibs during the match as Sweden looks to extend its run in the tournament.