Who is the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup final?

The oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup final set a remarkable record, delivering a historic goal that continues to stand as one of the tournament’s most enduring achievements.

Scoring in a FIFA World Cup final is one of the most iconic achievements in soccer, but doing it at an advanced age makes the moment even more remarkable. Sweden’s Nils Liedholm remains the oldest player to find the net in a World Cup championship match, achieving the milestone during the 1958 final against Brazil.

Liedholm was 35 years and 264 days old when he scored for Sweden in the final at the Råsunda Stadium in Stockholm. Although Brazil eventually won 5-2 behind a historic performance from a teenage Pele, Liedholm’s goal secured his place in World Cup history.

The Swedish midfielder is part of a select group of veterans who have continued making an impact on soccer’s biggest stage. While other players such as Roger Milla, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi have set age records for World Cup goals overall, Liedholm remains unmatched in finals.

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Nils Liedholm’s historic World Cup final goal

Liedholm opened the scoring in the 1958 FIFA World Cup Final when he calmly finished to give Sweden an early lead against Brazil. However, Brazil responded with one of the most memorable attacking displays in tournament history.

President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup winner’s trophy. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

A 17-year-old Pele scored twice, including a legendary goal in which he controlled the ball over a defender before finishing, while Vavá and Mário Zagallo also found the net. Despite Sweden’s defeat, Liedholm’s achievement remains unique because no older player has scored in a World Cup final since. Pele then became the youngest player to win the World Cup, a record that still belongs to him.

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