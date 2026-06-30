France’s FIFA ranking updated ahead of 2026 World Cup clash vs Sweden

France, one of the leading contenders at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, face Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium.

France’s fate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup will depend on whether they can win, tie, or lose against Sweden. However, their current FIFA World Ranking, where they sit second behind Argentina, place them well above their opponent in this matchup.

Sweden’s ranking is significantly lower than that of Les Bleus. The Scandinavians sit 37th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,525.58 points, after climbing one place in the standings.

Is that enough reason for Kylian Mbappe and his teammates to take an early advantage? Of course not. In fact, soccer has repeatedly shown that these kinds of statistics often go out the window once the ball starts rolling.

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France target Round of 16 in 2026 World Cup

Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands will be the referee in charge of officiating this crucial match, as France look to secure a place among the final 16 teams at the World Cup once again.

France players pose for a team photograph before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match

More than 80,000 fans are expected for France vs. Sweden at New Jersey New York Stadium, where the weather is likely to play a key role. Temperatures around 93°F (34°C) could impact both teams’ performance throughout the match.